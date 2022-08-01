Hiker in Medical Distress

CONTACT:

August 1, 2022

Livermore, NH – On Sunday, July 31 shortly after 7:00 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a personal locator beacon (PLB) had been activated and indicated that a medical emergency had occurred on the Signal Ridge Trail just under a half mile from the trailhead. The beacon was registered to John Nesel, 34, of Castleton On Hudson, NY.

Nesel and his hiking partner had gone up the trail on Saturday evening and established a camp site. During the night, John began experiencing abdominal pain which did not subside. After activating the beacon at 7:00 a.m., with the help of his friend and passing hikers, Nesel was able to make his way back to the trailhead where he was met by responding Conservation Officers, members of the Lakes Region Search and Rescue, and the Bartlett / Jackson Ambulance Service. Shortly after 9:00 a.m., Nesel was taken by ambulance to the Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment.

Lakes Region Search and Rescue is a highly skilled volunteer search and rescue organization whose members work hard to maintain the skills and equipment necessary to carry out rescues across the state. Anyone can donate to LRSAR through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at www.nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are fully tax deductible. Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.