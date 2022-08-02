AppSec Phoenix Recognized by Gartner as leader in ASOC category in latest Application Security Hype Cycle

Gartner's most recent Hype Cycle for application security Gartner's most recent Hype Cycle for application security AppSec Phoenix Risk based Vulnerability Managment Platform

The vulnerability management software was one of the only European companies noted in Gartner's most recent Hype Cycle for application security

“It is an honour to be recognized by Gartner, a global authority on technology innovation. This confirms our vision on risk-based and Holistic approach to application and cloud security” — said Francesco Cipollone, CEO and founder of AppSec Phoenix

LONDON, UK, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AppSec Phoenix, an innovative risk-based vulnerability management software, recently received a nod from Gartner, global technology research and consulting firm, in its recent assessment of the state of application security products.

AppSec Phoenix was recognized as a top application security solution delivering services to help businesses correlate aggregate and risk assess the cybersecurity posture across software, cloud, infrastructure and container.

Each year, Gartner releases approximately 100 Hype Cycles, graphical representations of how a technology or application will evolve over time based on extensive industry research and trends. The insights in Gartner's Hype Cycles allow organizations to determine how to leverage the technology in their organizational strategies and when to deploy specific features to meet business goals.

As part of its Hype Cycle research, Gartner delivers insights for Application Security. Gartner advises organizations to adopt a global view of application security and implement a multi-faceted application security protocol that offers coherent defence versus employing stand-alone products.

In its assessment of the application security sector, Gartner has recognized AppSec Phoenix as a leader in application security, correlation and orchestration (ASOC). This distinction places AppSec Phoenix in the upper echelons of application security products coming out of Europe, given it was one of the few European companies mentioned by Gartner.

AppSec Phoenix delivers on Gartner's views on an effective, proactive security strategy. AppSec Phoenix takes a unified approach to application security, giving users a single product to simultaneously onboard and deploy various security tools. The vulnerability management software also detects risks and mitigates them before they become a problem by real-time vulnerability prioritisation in a risk-based hierarchy.

About AppSec Phoenix

AppSec Phoenix was established to provide an effective all-in-one security solution for Application Security Correlation and a risk-based approach to vulnerability management. AppSec Phoenix platform was created to scale application security and vulnerability management programmes and help application developers and businesses. With our easy-use platform, we’ve simplified a notoriously complex problem faced by many small and large companies working in finance and beyond. Learn more by visiting https://www.appsecphoenix.com/.

