Care Dental provides general and cosmetic dentistry services including dental implants for patients in Palm Beach County

Announcing dental services offered by Doctors Michael A. Eisenband, Juan Quintero, Ariel Cross, Dina Wexler, Todd Vazana and Mike Roig at Care DentalBOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Care Dental of Boynton Beach was founded in 2004 by Dr. Eisenband to provide affordable general, cosmetic and emergency dental care to the Boynton Beach community. Care Dental’s team of professionals have over 100 years of combined experience and expertise. Care Dental of Boynton Beach’s 3,000-square-foot office includes state-of-the-art equipment to provide the most advanced cosmetic dentistry services, dental implants, and standard dental treatments. Care Dental’s commitment to whole-person patient care is the reason the team has become the most in-demand dental facility in Palm Beach County. If you're seeking a dentist, here's more about why Care Dental is a great option.
At Care Dental, patients come first. Patients with dental care anxiety and fear are treated gently with personalized sedation during treatment if desired and necessary. Recognized for their comforting care and the center’s peaceful environment, the team at Care Dental provide advanced dental implants, from singular implants to whole-mouth implants and corresponding procedures, including grafting and other related methods. If you're looking for a dentist in Boynton Beach, they'll help you get the most of your new smile.
Additional treatments include cosmetic procedures, such as veneers, tooth reshaping, porcelain crowns, Invisalign, and more. Dr. Eisenband and his team of exceptional dental care providers also offer root canals, fillings, and same day appointments for emergency dental procedures in the Palm Beach County area.
Care Dental welcomes new patients with a complimentary dental consultation and a new patient promotion is available on their website. If you live in Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Wellington, Palm Beach Gardens, or surrounding areas, contact Care Dental today to get your oral health on track.
Your health, safety, and comfort are priorities at Care Dental. The team always goes the extra mile to tailor your unique needs and treatment plan specifications without unnecessary work. To customize your treatment plan, your care provider will collaborate directly with you to provide alternative treatments. Your dentist will also educate you on at-home best practices and care to get the most out of your treatment. Dr. Michael Eisenband and his team of dentists want you to smile confidently. If you’re looking for the best, most affordable, reliable dental care, contact one of Care Dental’s four locations in Palm Beach County today.
