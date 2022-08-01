International technology company Nortal to expand its digital transformation and technology center in Lithuania

Among the main factors behind Nortal’s expansion in Lithuania are local talent, matching values and a work culture that promotes team leadership. According to Mr Taraila, Lithuanian specialists create a unique value proposition that allows the company to compete in the global market.

“We are proud that many Fortune 100 companies trust Lithuanian talent and partner with us year after year because of the high value we continuously offer,” he explains. “80% of our Lithuanian office are hands-on engineers developing systems and products using industry-leading tools and methods.”

Sustainable and yet agile growth is Nortal’s goal for the next year. By adding new talents to the Vilnius and Kaunas teams, opening a new office in Kaunas and fully supporting remote work, the company is laying a new foundation for the organization’s growth.

“Despite our growth ambitions, we’re very clearly focused on maintaining a high bar for quality, which is essential to keep us competitive globally,” says Mr Taraila. “For that, we have created an environment to attract the very best talents in various stages of their career”.

Nortal expects to grow its team in classic software engineering technologies like Java, .NET Angular, and React. At the same time, the company is investing in low-code/no-code, data engineering, cloud, cybersecurity and other emerging technologies. Creativity, ambition, and responsibility for the final value are the qualities Nortal is looking for in new hires, but persistent problem solving and active communication, that allows the conversion of the technology into the actual business value, are extremely important as well.

Tech professionals joining Nortal can expect many personal and professional development opportunities working on impactful projects for both governments and world’s top companies, says Mr Taraila.

“We are gathering people not because ‘we have projects to do’ but because each project we accept to develop has an enormous tech-positive impact on society or a product.”

According to Elijus Čivilis, General Manager of Invest Lithuania, Nortal’s expansion plans show that Lithuania is a fertile ground for the development of world-class IT products and services:

“Multinational technology companies like Nortal employ the expertise of Lithuanian talent to deliver complex digital transformation initiatives. I believe that the drive and skill of ICT professionals here will fuel Nortal’s ambitious growth plans.”

About Nortal

Headquartered Nortal offers a full spectrum of vertically integrated IT services, from consulting to end-to-end software development to optimisation. A strategic partner to healthcare institutions, governments, leading businesses, and Fortune 500 companies, Nortal operates in 18 countries and employs over 1300 specialists carrying out high-impact projects across Europe, Middle East, Africa and the US.