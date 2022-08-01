Innovative Insurance Franchisor We Insure Opens New Agency in Holly Lake Ranch, Texas
We Insure, an independent insurance franchise company listed in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 ranking for 2021, announced today the opening of We Insure Cross Country in Holly Lake Ranch, Texas.
The new agency is part of We Insure’s rapid expansion into the insurance brokers and agencies industry — a sector whose annual revenue is expected to increase to more than $170 billion by 2025, according to a 2021 IBISWorld report. We Insure Cross Country combines the expertise and talents of three business partners with a mission to find the best insurance solutions for their clients. Agency owner Barbara Nash, licensed in Texas and Florida, says her team has the heart and soul of a small-town agency with the ability to serve customers across both states.
Barbara Nash brings to We Insure Cross Country more than two decades of experience in the insurance industry, including work in a captive agency setting. She is most proud of having helped customers navigate the loss of their homes from fires and hurricanes.
Part owner and agent Carissa Lengler, with a master’s degree in accounting and finance and licensure in both Florida and Texas, is looking forward to helping clients find the best value for their insurance needs. Jessica Watkins, part owner and producer, is a longtime educator who’s eager to put her background to work helping clients make informed decisions about their coverage.
“We chose to partner with We Insure because they were able to provide agency appointments in Texas and in Florida,” says Nash, who, as an avid remodeler, enjoys finding insurance solutions for others who are renovating their homes. “We Insure is a great fit because access to multistate markets enables us to handle a broad range of clients.”
Chris Pflueger, We Insure Chief Development Officer, adds: “It’s important that our franchise partners feel like they’re part of our extended team. We’re excited to see this new agency grow with the full support We Insure provides in operations, technology and marketing. This will free them up to focus on developing relationships with their customers and building their business.”
We Insure is undergoing a rapid national expansion for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The company, based in Jacksonville, Fla., was the brainchild of a former captive agent with a mission to take on the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, We Insure Founder, realized his vision by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. With 10 years of success behind them, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice, service and value. The company has made significant investments in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to offer agents seamless servicing and a turnkey experience, allowing them to focus on cultivating customer relationships and growing their book of business.
Independent research firm Franchise Business Review recognized We Insure as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021 based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure
Founded in 2010, We Insure is a national insurance company with more than 220 franchise offices across the U.S. Since the start of the national expansion plan in 2020, the company expanded into 32 states and grew its franchise agency footprint by 55 percent in 2021. The company ranks in top franchise listings and national business rankings such as Inc. 5000. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
