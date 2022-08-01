Strategies For Global Life Science Analytics Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Life Science Analytics Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Life Science Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the life science analytics market size is expected to grow to $37.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12%. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the life science analytics industry growth going forward.

The life science analytics market consists of sales of life science analytics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the improvement and safety of animal and human life. Life science analytics refers to a branch of science that has to deal with the research and development of human life. This industry is fundamental to understanding the nature and severity of diseases. It is a process of clinical data analysis that provides predictive tools for better patient care.

Global Life Science Analytics Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the market. According to the life science analytics market analysis, major companies are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in February 2020, IQVIA, a US-based company that provides life science analytics, launched the Avacare Clinical Research Network, a technology-based worldwide site network that allows for additional clinical trials to be conducted at established clinical and research facilities. The new Avacare Clinical Research Network expands research and clinical alternatives for patients. According to IQVIA, the analytical techniques allow Avacare's network sites to swiftly and efficiently connect patients to clinical trials.

Global Life Science Analytics Market Segments

The global life science analytics market is segmented:

By Type: Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics

By Component: Software, Services

By Deployment: On-Demand, On-Premises

By Application: Research and Development, Preclinical Trials, Clinical Trials, Sales and Marketing, Regulatory Compliance, Supply Chain Optimization, Pharmacovigilance

By End User: Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Others

By Geography: The global life science analytics market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Oracle Corporation, Accenture, SAS Institute Inc., IBM Corporation, IQVIA, Wipro, Cognizant, SCIO Health Analytics, Cerner Corporation, Optum, Microsoft Corporation, MaxisIT Inc., Cotiviti, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

