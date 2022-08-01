Smart Space Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Smart Space Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Smart Space Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the smart space market size is expected to grow from $14.66 billion in 2021 to $17.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The global smart space market size is expected to grow to $29.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.9%. Green building initiatives and environmental concerns are expected to propel the growth of the smart space market going forward.

The smart space market consists of sales of smart space hardware, software, and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to collect data and generate insights about environmental conditions. Smart spaces are facilities or public spaces that have sensors installed to collect data that may be used to provide insights into the environment, services provided, and how occupants interact with their surroundings. These smart space insights can be acquired in real-time or from historical data and then used to improve safety, operations, or the user experience.

Global Smart Space Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the smart space market. Companies operating in the smart space market are utilizing IoT and digital twin technology for gathering insights and data in order to improve building efficiency and improve the well-being of the people inside.

Global Smart Space Market Segments

By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

By Space Type: Smart Indoor Space, Smart Outdoor Space

By Application: Energy Management and Optimization, Layout and Space Management, Emergency & Disaster Management, Security Management, Others

By Industry: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and E-Commerce, Government, Media and Entertainment, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Automotive, Others

By Geography: The global smart space market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Smart Space Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart space global market overviews, smart space industry analysis and smart space market forecast market size and growth, smart space global market share, smart space global market segmentation and geographies, smart space global market players, smart space global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The smart space market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Smart Space Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Eutech Cybernetic Pte. Ltd, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SmartSpace Software Plc, Spacewell, ABB, Adappt, Ubisense, Smarten Space, and Avnet Inc. (Softweb Solutions Inc.).

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

