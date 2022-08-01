Global Quartz Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Quartz Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Quartz Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the quartz market size is expected to grow from $7.50 billion in 2021 to $8.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The global quartz market size is expected to grow to $10.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7%. An increase in demand for semiconductors is expected to propel the growth of the quartz market going forward.

The quartz market consists of sales of quartz by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are used as abrasives, foundry sand, hydraulic fracturing proppant, and gemstones. Quartz is a mineral consisting of silicon dioxide and is available in colorless, transparent, or colored hexagonal crystals or in crystalline masses. Extra components added to the silicon and oxygen add color to the quartz. Quartz is extracted from open-pit mines.

Global Quartz Market Trends

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the quartz market. Companies operating in the quart market are developing new innovative products and are working on research and development to reinforce their position.

Global Quartz Market Segments

By Type: Engineered Quartz Stones, Quartz Sand, Quartz Pebbles, Quartz Crystals, Others

By Grade: High-Purity Quartz, Grade I, Grade II, Grad III

By End User: Electronics and Semiconductors, Solar, Building and Construction, Metallurgy, Optics and Telecommunication, Others

By Geography: The global quartz market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Quartz Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides quartz global market overviews, quartz global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global quartz market, quartz global market share, quartz market segments and geographies, quartz global market trends, quartz global market players, quartz market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The quartz market research report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Quartz Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Baba Quartz, Caesarstone Ltd., DuPont, Creswick Quartz, Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co. Ltd, Thermofisher Scientific, Quality Quartz Engineering, HanStone Quartz, Saint Gobain Group, Technistone, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Abrisa Technologies, Alicante Surfaces Pvt. Ltd, Beijing Kaide Quartz Co. Ltd, Belenco, Bitto (Dongguan), Cambria, Compac, Cosentino Group, CR Lawrence, Diresco, Heraeus Holding, and Kyocera Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

