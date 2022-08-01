Offsite Construction Market – Technological Enhancements to Flourish the Market Growth by 2030

Offsite Construction Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The offsite construction market is expected to reach $235.4 billion by 2030 from $130.4 billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, the North America region dominated the offsite construction market, in terms of revenue, accounting for about 37.50% share of the offsite construction market.

The global Offsite Construction Market report offers the complete market share, size, and the growth rate of different segments at both the country and regional levels. It provides an in-depth study of the market subtleties such as the current trends, drivers, opportunities, and even the restraining factors. The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study. Additionally, the unit takes in the key findings, in terms of market overview and investment prospects. The market report also involves the competitive landscape containing the profiles of top ten major players in the industry. The frontrunners have been thoroughly assessed based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, key plans & policies, and overall contribution to the growth of the market.

Major Key Players of the Offsite Construction Market are:

ATCO, Anderco Pte. Ltd, Giant Containers Inc, Honomobo Corporation, Lendlease Corporation, SG Blocks Inc, Skanska AB, and Speed House Group of Companies

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the global Offsite Construction Market:

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a huge impact across the globe, which impeded the socio-economic development. Therefore, the Offsite Construction market report doles out a micro- and macro-economic assessment of the industry throughout the pandemic. The study further provides a qualitative breakdown of the impact of Covid-19 on the market.

Global Offsite Construction Market Segments:

By Construction Type

• Fixed

• Movable

By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

