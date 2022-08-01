TAIWAN, August 1 - President Tsai meets Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) delegation led by Executive President Dante Mossi

President Tsai meets Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) delegation led by Executive President Dante Mossi

On the morning of August 1, President Tsai Ing-wen met a delegation from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration led by CABEI Executive President Dante Mossi. Noting that Taiwan has for years been an active participant in CABEI programs, President Tsai expressed hope that Taiwan and Central America can continue close cooperation, jointly respond to challenges, and drive mutual prosperity and development as the world enters the post-pandemic era.

A translation of the president's remarks follows:

Welcome to Taiwan. This is the first time that Executive President Mossi has led a visiting delegation here since CABEI established a country office in Taiwan last year. This year also marks the 30th anniversary of Taiwan's joining CABEI.

Your visit reflects the great importance that CABEI places on Taiwan's financial markets and trade, and has tremendous significance for deepening our bilateral cooperation. I would like to take this opportunity to offer a special thanks to Executive President Mossi for his long-standing support for Taiwan, facilitating capital links between Taiwanese and Central American markets, and continuing to promote bilateral cooperation in all areas.

That cooperation includes the signing of a Partnership Trust Fund Agreement between Taiwan and CABEI in November of last year. Today, we will sign an agreement on a new cooperative project. Through that project, Taiwan will work with our diplomatic allies in CABEI to support one another, jointly address the post-pandemic economic recovery, and promote women's economic empowerment.

This past January, I also asked Vice President Lai Ching-te to represent me in Honduras at the inauguration of President [Xiomara] Castro. We hope that Taiwan, Honduras, and other Central American nations will continue to strengthen mutual relations and work together to enhance the welfare of our peoples.

Over the past several years, Taiwan has also been an active participant in CABEI programs, helping regional member states strengthen their infrastructure, providing financial services to small and medium-sized enterprises, and addressing the challenges posed by climate change and the pandemic. As the world enters the post-pandemic era, we hope that Taiwan and Central America can continue close cooperation, jointly respond to challenges, and drive mutual prosperity and development.

To achieve these goals, we need the support of CABEI and all of our visitors here today. I want to wish you all a smooth and productive visit, and to once again express my gratitude to you for showing your support for Taiwan through concrete action. Thank you, and let's keep up the hard work.

CABEI Director Belinda María Carías Martínez of Honduras was among the members of the visiting delegation.