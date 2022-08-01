GMI Named “Best Forex Platform” & “Best Forex Execution” in Asia
GMI has been awarded the titles of "Best Forex Platform ASIA 2022" and "Best Forex Execution ASIA 2022" by the World business Outlook Magazine.VANUATU, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GMI has been awarded the titles of "Best Forex Platform ASIA 2022" and "Best Forex Execution ASIA 2022" by the World business Outlook Magazine, an independent magazine that recognises excellence in the financial industry & international business, and GMI is proud to be among this year's winners.
These prestigious awards are testaments to GMI's commitment to providing their clients with the best possible trading experience since 2009. This recognition cements GMI’s brand reputation and its position as the leading player in Asia, with GMI offering highly acclaimed low spreads, cutting-edge technology, multiple trading platforms, and unrivalled 24/5 customer service.
Speaking of the win, Manging Director of GMI, Jeff Chao, Said: "We are honoured to have received these awards from The World business Outlook Magazine. It is a tribute to our team's hard work and dedication to providing our clients with the best possible trading experience over the past 13 years. GMI looks forward to continuing its tradition by delivering the most trusted trading experience to our clients and partners. We have plans to expand our operations into new markets throughout Asia, Middle East and South America over the coming year.
Mr. Chao added: “We thank our loyal customers and partners for their continued support over the years, and we will continue to operate with confidence and integrity to serve our traders responsibly, maintaining our growth as a respected and leading FX and CFDs brand globally”
About GMI
GMI: Global Market Index Limited is a leading player in the Forex and CFD markets since 2009. Their innovative technology solutions and stable and safe trading environments make them one of the world's largest brokers. With seven trading data centres located around the world, GMI offers low trading costs, 99.999% uptime in their trading platform, and continuous financial and technological innovations. GMI is committed to providing their clients with the best possible experience, and their commitment to excellence has made GMI a world-renowned leader in the industry. In an ever-changing marketplace, GMI's success is built on a foundation of trust, experience, integrity, and great customer satisfaction.
GMI
Global Market Index Limited
marketing@gmiglobal.com