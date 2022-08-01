Dirk Finstel appointed as the new CEO of SECO Northern Europe GmbH
An executive manager with 30+ year experience in the industry joins SECO, nine months from acquisition of SECO Northern Europe
I am very excited to join SECO, a group with a strong track record that, thanks to its investments in IoT and AI, is perfectly positioned to offer its customers the best technological solutions.”HAMBURG, GERMANY, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dirk Finstel is the new Managing Director and CEO of SECO Northern Europe GmbH, succeeding Stefan Heczko, who has held the position since 2020 and will continue to serve as member of the advisory board. With Dirk Finstel, a long standing industry expert could be attracted for the Northern European business of SECO. With this step, SECO, a leading provider of edge computing, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment managed by Borsa Italiana (IOT.MI), further strengthens its positioning as one of the reference players in the European market.
Dirk Finstel has more than 30 years of experience in running global business units, in sales, engineering, operations and product management. Before joining SECO, he held a variety of executive level positions within Kontron, Adlink and in his most recent role, he led Advantech´s European Operations and Embedded-IoT Business Unit. He has been a key driving force in the creation of industry standards such as COMExpress and SMARC.
Dirk Finstel succeeds Stefan Heczko, who has shaped the former Garz & Fricke Group and accelerated its growth since his start as CEO in 2020 on behalf of the previous majority owner, PE firm Afinum. He is a recognized growth expert who has spent his career working in or for B2B technology companies, most of them with high depth of value creation and in-house production. Stefan Heczko played an instrumental role in the successful acquisition of Garz & Fricke by SECO.
Massimo Mauri, CEO of SECO: “With Dirk Finstel, we are appointing a proven industry expert with whom we will further expand Northern Europe as one of our most important sales markets. With Dirk's support, I look forward to realizing our vision of a European leader in the edge computing, IoT and AI space. At the same time, I would like to express my sincere thanks to Stefan Heczko for his successful work and leadership during the acquisition and integration of the former Garz & Fricke Group and its persistent growth. I am glad, that Stefan will continue to contribute to SECO’s growth in his new role and remains a convinced SECO shareholder”.
Dirk Finstel, Managing Director and CEO of SECO Northern Europe GmbH: "SECO Northern Europe has been a strong force in the edge computing market with its "Made in Germany" products for over 30 years. I am very excited to join SECO, a group with a strong track record that, thanks to its investments in IoT and AI to develop CLEA, is perfectly positioned to offer its customers the best technological solutions to best address the growth opportunities offered by digitalization. I am eager to contribute to the continuation of this successful course in the future".
SECO (IOT.MI) develops and manufactures cutting-edge technological solutions, from miniaturized computers to fully customized integrated systems combining hardware and software. SECO also offers Clea, a proprietary end-to-end IoT-AI analytics software suite, made available on a SaaS basis, that allows clients to gather insightful data from their on-field devices in real time. SECO employs almost 900 people worldwide and operates through 5 production plants, 9 R&D hubs and sales offices in 9 countries. SECO serves more than 300 blue-chip customers which are leaders in their respective fields, including Medical, Industrial Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Fitness, Vending and many other sectors. SECO R&D capabilities are further enhanced by long-lasting strategic partnerships with tech giants and collaborations with universities, research centers, and innovative start-ups. Corporate social responsibility is part of the strategy of SECO, that undertakes several actions to reduce its environmental footprint and increase its impact on its people and local communities.
