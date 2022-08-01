Cloud System Management Market Size 2022-2027: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

Cloud System Management Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the cloud system management market to reach US$ 44.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.4% during 2022-2027.

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cloud System Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global cloud system management market reached a value of US$ 12.2 Billion in 2021. Cloud system management represents a web-based solution that is utilized for the monitoring, configuration, setup, and optimization of cloud infrastructure. It is deployed in an existing cloud environment that comprises a database and a server. The server communicates with application programming interfaces (APIs) to connect the database and virtual resources on the cloud. It involves performance monitoring of the components, security, compliance, disaster recovery, etc. Cloud system management is also used for storing the organization's data on an offsite server. As a result, it finds extensive applications across numerous industries, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, IT and telecommunications, etc.

The expanding information technology (IT) industry across the globe is one of the key factors driving the cloud system management market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of public, private, and hybrid cloud environments is also propelling the market growth. Besides this, due to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, a rising number of organizations are adopting remote working models, which is further catalyzing the product demand. Additionally, numerous technological advancements, including the development of artificial intelligence (AI)-based tools for cloud management, are also augmenting the market growth. Various other factors, such as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based delivery models and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are expected to fuel the cloud system management market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the cloud system management market to reach US$ 44.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.4% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon)

BMC Software Inc. (Boxer Parent Company Inc.)

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dynatrace Inc. (Compuware)

Datadog Inc.

Flexera Software Ltd.

Micro Focus International PLC

Microsoft Corporation

New Relic Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Red Hat Inc. (IBM)

Splunk Inc.

Servicenow Inc.

Vmware Inc. (Dell Technologies).

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

Solution

Services

Breakup by Deployment Model:

Public

Private

Hybrid

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

IT and Telecommunication

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

