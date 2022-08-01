Multi-year Award-Winning - SALOON ON CALHOUN "with Bacon" - to PERMANENTLY CLOSE

Most well-known Live Music venue in SE Wisconsin is forced to close after "Covid closures" crippled attendance for 2 years.

BROOKFIELD, WISCONSIN, USA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is with heavy hearts (and bacon-clogged arteries) that we announce the closing of Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon in Brookfield. The last day of operations open to the public will be Saturday August 20th, 2022.

Patrons should use all coupons, vip cards, drink chips, and gift certificates by August 20th as they will hold no future value and will not be redeemable after the 20th.

Saloon on Calhoun is a four-straight year winner of WAMI’s Best Live Music Venue in SE Wisconsin. Live music wasn’t scheduled to begin again until mid-September but Saloon cannot remain solvent until then.

Saloon’s business model was focused on great food, a welcoming staff, and the best live music performances possible. Saloon’s success was the result of supporters of live music gathering at Saloon 4-5 days a week for performances of every imaginable genre of music, performed by hundreds of local bands and musicians each September through May since 2011.

When Wisconsin’s Governor Evers mandatorily closed all bars and restaurants on March 17, 2020 with 3 hours notice, Saloon owner Dave Dayler explained to local media the long-term ramifications Ever’s order would have on the service industry and Saloon on Calhoun specifically. Following that forced closure, for 2 years the media has created fear in the minds of people, resulting in a one-third reduction of patron attendance.

Saloon survived being mandatorily closed by creative ways of providing live music to the community. Saloon provided “non-attended” free online concerts via it’s Saloon on Calhoun YouTube channel. However, being forced into a “carry-out only” business model, Saloon could not provide “carry-out live music” and survived by laying off 58 staff members, and self-funding the shortages in operating revenue.

Attendance never returned to pre-Covid numbers, so the owners continued to self-fund the income shortages to keep the doors open, until now. Sadly, attendance this summer reached new record lows and exhausted the self-funding ability of ownership. With increasing expenses, reduced attendance, and economic challenges brought on by the high cost of fuel there is no way to battle on.

Saloon and its amazing staff want to personally thank all those who supported our efforts over the last 11 years. Saloon wants to thank all the musicians who graced the stage with their talents over the past decade. We are proud of all the relationships that started, grew and flourished into marriages and families over these years. Saloon is proud to have supported countless charities and fundraisers over the years and is disappointed to no longer have the ability to help our community.

Continue to support live music at other venues so they can avoid this fate. We hope in the last 11 years we were able to make everything better (with bacon) for our guests. We will miss you all!

Saloon on Calhoun owners, Dave & Jennine Dayler thank guests, staff, and musicians for a decade of greatness