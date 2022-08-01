Caliber Hosts Investor Tour of the Johnstown Development in Northern Colorado
700+ Acre master-planned, mixed-use development to bring significant new housing options and retail establishments to the area
We are excited to provide our investors with a first-hand look at this development in Johnstown, which will generate meaningful economic activity while creating significant value for our investors.”JOHNSTOWN, COLORADO, USA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- August 1, 2022 – CaliberCos Inc., a fully integrated alternative investment sponsor, hosted an investor tour of the Johnstown Development, a 700+ acre master-planned, mixed-use development in Johnstown, Colorado. The project, originally identified by Caliber in 2017, will bring significant new economic activity and opportunities to the area, adding jobs and fueling economic growth.
— Roy Bade, Chief Development Officer for Caliber
Caliber’s Chief Development Officer Roy Bade led investors on a tour of the Johnstown Development area, located within the triangle of Fort Collins, Loveland and Greeley at the intersection of I-25 and Freedom Parkway (Highway Road 402). The beautifully planned community will feature multiple new neighborhoods with hundreds of new single-family homes and more than 1,200 multi-family housing units and community parks, as well as commercial, retail, hospitality and industrial space. In addition, many areas of the development will install landscape designs that do not require water.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to provide our investors with a first-hand look at this development in Johnstown,” said Roy Bade, Chief Development Officer for Caliber. “We first began creating the blueprint for this massive, multi-faceted community in 2017 and we’ve now brought in multiple partners who are developing neighborhoods that we all are proud of. We continue to work closely with local officials and community leaders to ensure that these developments meet the growing need for a variety of housing options in the Northern Colorado area. The Johnstown Development will generate meaningful economic activity while also creating significant value for our investors.”
Johnstown’s population increased by 5.7% from 2016-2021, and is expected to increase by 12.1% between 2021-2026. From 2016-2021, jobs increased by 14.2% in Johnstown, Colo., (ZIP 80534). This change outpaced the national growth rate of 0.7% by 13.5%.
Caliber has been working with local officials and the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce and brought in leading real estate partners to ensure the Johnstown Development is a thriving, quality community. It has been designed to reflect the close-knit community feel of Johnstown, while addressing the area’s growing need for new housing options.
“Caliber is focused on creating communities where families can gather and businesses can thrive,” said Anne Hutchison, President and CEO, Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. “We get excited when an organization like Caliber comes into the area and takes the time to understand what the community really needs, and then partners with us to make that a reality. Johnstown is going to be another thriving family center for Northern Colorado.”
Caliber leads the market in providing individual accredited investors and registered investment advisors with well-structured alternatives to traditional investments. The company builds wealth by forming and managing real estate private equity investments, either through individual assets or multi-asset funds. Caliber both acquires assets and takes on ground-up development projects, such as the Johnstown development.
About Caliber
Caliber – the Wealth Development Company – is a middle-market alternative asset manager and fund sponsor with approximately $2 billion in assets under management and assets under development. The Company sponsors private funds and private syndications. It conducts substantially all business through CaliberCos Inc., a vertically integrated asset manager delivering services which include investment formation and management, real estate development, construction management, acquisitions and sales. Caliber delivers a full suite of alternative investments to an $11 trillion investor market that includes high net worth individuals, qualified investors, family offices, registered investment advisors, broker-dealers, and institutions. Caliber’s middle-market specialty allows the Company to compete with agility and speed in an evolving arena for alternative investments. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.
NOTE TO INVESTORS
This press release is provided solely for information purposes and does not constitute legal or investment advice. This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. While we endeavor to keep the information up to date and correct, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy or reliability of the data and summaries contained in this press release or the suitability of any separate offering for investors. There are risks associated with any investment. In making an investment decision, investors must rely on their own examination of the company they wish to invest in including the merits and risk involved. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made. Please contact Caliber directly at 480-295-7600 for further information.
CONTACTS:
Caliber:
Victoria Rotondo
+1 480-295-7600
victoria.rotondo@caliberco.com
Media Relations:
Danielle Meyer
Financial Profiles
+1 310-622-8237
Dmeyer@finprofiles.com
Danielle Meyer
Financial Profiles
+1 310-622-8237
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn