Ancient African Spirituality Tours in Jamaica
The newly curated cultural heritage experience explores Jamaica's African spirituality and offers the island's first ‘Obeah Experience.’
We have so much more to offer than beaches, sport and entertainment; our global cultural dominance comes from somewhere and it is rooted in our ancient African spiritual traditions.”OCHO RIOS, JAMAICA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Obeah Experience’ is the first in Jamaica’s history. When people book vacations to Jamaica, they usually come for the sun, sea, sand, music, some ganja (marijuana), perhaps a bit of sex (we’re all grown-ups) some jerk chicken and rum.
What visitors do not usually seek is knowledge about Obeah (pronounced Obe-yah) – a system of spiritual healing, indigenous botanical healing and justice-making practices developed among enslaved Africans in Jamaica.
That is because most tourists do not know these traditions exist, in part because there were no formal tours – until now.
Obeah is similar to other African diaspora religions like Vodou (Haiti), Santeria (Cuba), Candomblé (Brazil) and Hoodoo (New Orleans) in that it includes communication with ancestors and spirits a
nd healing rituals
Jamaica Birthright, the tour operator offering this boutique ‘Obeah Experience’ is owned and presented by Nadine Drummond, a Cambridge-educated lawyer and journalist.
She says, “We have so much more to offer than beaches, sport and entertainment; our global cultural dominance comes from somewhere and it is rooted in our ancient African spiritual traditions.”
The newly curated cultural heritage experience explores the roots of Obeah, its history, its stronghold in specific areas, and its influence on resistance movements.
The ‘Obeah Experience’ also guarantees a consultation with the most prolific Obeah man in Jamaica. He specializes in achievement, curse removal or uncrossing, fertility, health, justice, love, luck and protection.
The highlights of Jamaica Birthright’s ’Obeah Experience’ include:
o Visual exploration of tropical forests
o Spiritual assessment with Obeah man
o Request heard by Obeah man
o Spiritual and or botanical solutions offered
Jamaica is one of the world's most popular travel destinations and announced $1.7 billion in tourist revenue in 2021. Pre covid, the industry contributed to 20 percent of the country’s GDP, and the number is set to increase. Eight thousand hotel rooms are being constructed, and are expected to bring in an extra five billion USD to the island.
Nadine thinks this is another reason the ’Obeah Experience’ is a wonderful addition to Jamaican tourism, ”The same way the government is diversifying the tourist market by targeting the Middle East and Africa, we should be creating authentic and varied experiences for our visitors.”
The Jamaica Birthright principal also believes the focus on cultural heritage tours will help make tourism in Jamaica more sustainable: “There needs to be a balance between addressing the environmental impacts of the growth in the tourism industry and addressing the needs of visitors, and host communities. At the moment it is skewed.”
This is an issue Jamaica Birthright addresses by creating eco-systems that bring tourists to culturally rich local communities for mutual benefit.
Embarking on this exploration of the rich tapestry of Jamaican culture, in particular its spiritual traditions, Jamaica Birthright promises after your ‘Obeah Experience’ life will never be the same.
