AlFakher USA Partners Up With Forbes 30 Under 30, Pierre Subeh To Showcase The Magic behind 'Magic Love'

Pierre Subeh with Justin Ruiter, Gabriel Goilo, and Nabhila B. premiering Magic Love in the island of Curaçao A shot showcasing how 'Magic Love' by AlFakher brings friends together, shot at Harley's Bar & Lounge in the Caribbean island of Curaçao AlFakher Logo

AlFakher has been around since 1999 delivering joy in over 100 countries. Now, they're partnering up with 'Forbes 30 Under 30' lister, Pierre Subeh

Magic Love is filled with magic, literally. It brought me and my friends in what I can call the best summer in many years. Curaçao is a magical desitnation and this was the cherry on top!” — Pierre Subeh, Forbes 30 Under 30 Lister

WILLEMSTAD, ARUBA, BONAIRE, CURAçAO, CURAçAO, July 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alfakher is considered the largest brand in the world in their field. They began manufacturing quality-driven molasses since 1999. Today, they are present in over 100 countries, gaining the trust and loyalty of lovers all around the world. While retaining their absolute commitment to product quality, they are also focused on finding new ways to delight their customers. The recent launch of their new line, titled, 'Magic Love' is a strategic move to innovate their industry in a time when innovation is no longer seen in other brands.

In Summer 2022, they partnered up with the youngest Fobes 30 Under 30 lister in this year's Marketing & Advertising list of 30 of the biggest changemakers in the marketing and advertising sector. The magic behind the flavor is the mix it's made up of. Al Fakher is packing a punch with this one as they take steps in a new direction towards tasty premade custom mixes. Magic Love brings smiles to their customers with the use of passion fruit and melon, and it's enhanced even further by adding sweet spices blended with mint.

Alfakher's Summer Campaign: 'Magic Love' helps bring people together by helping to create new memories. This summer, they partnered up with Pierre Subeh to showcase the beauty of tradition in the Caribbean island of Curaçao. They hosted multiple gatherings for Pierre and his friends all throughout the month of July.

During the third week of July 2022, Pierre was hosted in Harley's Bar & Lounge, located in Curaçao. They dedicated a special hour to open their doors for a special tasting of Magic Love alongside a new cocktail curated for the event, and inspired by the molasses' flavors. The cocktail had a hint of passionfruit with mint and melon extract as well as the iconic 'Blue Curaçao' liquor.