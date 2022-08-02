eHACCPorg’s Student Exchange Program Allows for No Risk HACCP Training and Certification.

HACCP certificate of completion HACCP course name: Certified HACCP Principles for Food Processors and Manufacturers HACCP training for Seafood facilities

By substituting a student that no longer needs HACCP certification and has not completed the course with one that does, a company will never lose any money.

HAWKESBURY, ON, CANADA, August 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- eHACCP.org, a privately held HACCP training , and certification platform and food safety resource company located in Eastern Ontario, specializes in delivering industry-specific HACCP training and certification courses. eHACCP.org delivers Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) online training programs to individuals and large corporations.“Companies never lose any training dollars with eHACCP.org’s employee exchange program.” Says Stephen Sockett, owner of eHACCP.org. “Our belief is that once a company pays for one of their employee’s training and they quit, get fired, move on, retire, etc. prior to completing the course, eHACCP.org will honour that employee or employees profile(s) and allow our client to substitute it with a new employee. A company can safely invest its HACCP training dollars with eHACCP.org and never lose a dime.“eHACCP.org has been, for the last 10 years or so, the leader in IHA accredited HACCP training and certification due to our excellent content, extremely intuitive interface, and best-in-class customer service,”. Added Elizabeth Liddy, Project Manager at eHACCP.org. “We also ensure that the companies who do use our service get the number of people trained that they committed to. We’ll change one employee for another at no cost. We are proud of our commitment to customer service and we’ll go out of our way to ensure that clients are happy.”“Our courses are extremely user-friendly with excellent HACCP content. We cover multiple industries, including Meat & Poultry, Produce, Seafood, Food processing, Pure Juice, etc. Courses start at $179 and we offer an additional 20% discount when a company enrolls 5 or more people.” Claimed Mr. Sockett.eHACCP.org develops online Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) training programs and online HACCP courses that are accredited by the International HACCP Alliance. HACCP certification is required for individuals that create and implement Food Safety Plans and can help employees identify and prevent hazards in their facilities. eHACCP.org courses and content are tested and meet the body of knowledge requirements established by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for HACCP training, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) scheme requirements, the FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), Hazard Analysis and Risk-Based Preventive Controls (HARPC) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s Food Safety Enhancement Program.‘The demand for workers properly trained in Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) fully accredited by the International HACCP Alliance is helping drive our growth in North America,” explained Mr. Sockett. “With our courses being offered in multiple languages, our large corporate clients can have the same consistent food safety training throughout their business operations. This is another driver of our growth and as our courses and training are helping individuals further their careers, word has gotten around about our product offerings,” concluded Mr. Sockett. “We are very proud to have reached this milestone but truly see it as the foundation to build upon as we continue to help increase food safety and security while reducing spoilage and waste and while helping improve people’s careers with our training and courses.”For more information or to register for the eHACCP.org training courses in either English or Spanish please visit www.eHACCP.org eHACCP.org offers individual training and has corporate programs for clients with 5 or more people that need training and certification.About eHACCP.orgeHACCP.org is an online HACCP training and food safety training site for food manufacturers, processors, producers, water bottlers, and anyone working in the food industry. Our partner subject matter experts come from industry and government to ensure that the online training courses meet and exceed the minimum requirements of both regulatory and industry entities.eHACCP.org develops, authors, and supports content in associations with food safety consultants, USDA and FDA inspectors, university outreach and extension coordinators, veterinarians, biochemists, biologists, business owners, and operators, instructional designers, and many other professionals whose goal is to develop and create content that promotes the strongest food safety posture for a lot less money.

Video overview of eHACCP.org. HACCP training and certification for food companies; producers, processors and manufacturers, meat and poultry, seafood, etc.