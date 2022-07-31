St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #4
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4005803
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/30/2022 at approximately 2326 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION:
VIOLATION: DUI #4
ACCUSED: James Cunningham
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 122 in the Town of Lyndon, Vermont after observing several motor vehicle violations. The operator of the vehicle, James A. Cunningham displayed signs of impairment during the stop and was ultimately screened for DUI.
Cunningham was arrested at the conclusion of screening and was transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. Cunningham was transported to the St. Johnsbury Detox Facility with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Caledonia Criminal Division on 08/08/2022 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/08/2022 at 0830 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Caledonia Criminal Division
LODGED – Detox
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.