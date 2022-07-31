St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #4

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4005803

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/30/2022 at approximately 2326 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:

VIOLATION: DUI #4

ACCUSED: James Cunningham

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 122 in the Town of Lyndon, Vermont after observing several motor vehicle violations. The operator of the vehicle, James A. Cunningham displayed signs of impairment during the stop and was ultimately screened for DUI.

Cunningham was arrested at the conclusion of screening and was transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. Cunningham was transported to the St. Johnsbury Detox Facility with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Caledonia Criminal Division on 08/08/2022 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/08/2022 at 0830 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Caledonia Criminal Division

LODGED – Detox

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.