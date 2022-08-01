Haley Guiliano Celebrates 5 Years

When Haley Guiliano opened its doors on August 1, 2017, our goal was to bring to our IP practice a focus in which our client's commercial goals were paramount.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / --When Haley Guiliano HG ) opened its doors on August 1, 2017, the goal was to bring to IP practice a focus in which the client's commercial goals were paramount.While the firm was new that day, the substructure and team were decades in the making. Indeed, all the founding partners of Haley Guiliano began their careers at the national boutique intellectual property firm Fish & Neave and continued working together after its merger with the international firm Ropes & Gray. As a "spin-off" of Ropes & Gray's IP rights management practice, HG had the unique advantage of beginning with a talented and experienced group of employees, many loyal clients, and the encouragement and support of Ropes & Gray. Haley Guiliano thanks the incredible team that joined the firm at its launch. Their years of experience and best practices were the bedrock of HG's approach to IP and propelled the firm's subsequent growth.Clients look to HG to turn inventions into business-critical assets. Their success in exceeding client expectations has led to expansions in capacity and footprint. Today they have modern, customized office space in New York City's Financial District, San Jose's San Pedro Market area, and London's Gray's Inn Road neighborhood. These spaces house a total of 101 employees. This includes a legal and technical team that has more than doubled to 60, including four new lateral partners and three partners by promotion. Our robust paralegal, docketing, and management teams have leveraged proven processes and evolved into unparalleled, fully electronic operational support.Alongside HG's growth in numbers and footprint has come substantial expansion in practices and clientele. The HG Life Sciences and Engineering practice groups have welcomed dozens of new clients launching ground-breaking technologies. In addition, HG's London office's growth has enabled them to become a genuinely integrated, multi-jurisdictional IP law firm providing best-in-class, seamless, global IP services and they have also launched patent-adjacent practices in litigation, trademarks, copyrights, and designs.Haley Guiliano wishes to thank our loyal clients, many of whom have been with them since Fish & Neave and Ropes & Gray. Clients have entrusted and continue to charge HG with protecting their core innovations. They have provided the challenges that have allowed HG to innovate, thrive, and grow. Haley Guiliano looks forward to the future as they continue to help clients navigate an ever-changing global IP landscape. HG also thanks the longstanding and new members of the team. Without them, this fifth anniversary would not have been possible.