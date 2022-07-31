RE: Rutland Barracks / Boating While Intoxicated Crash

UPDATE:

The second child was uninjured in the crash.

VSP Press Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4004096

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Jakubowski

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773- 9101

DATE/TIME: 07/30/22, 1936 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lake Hortonia, Hubbardton, VT

VIOLATION: Boating While Intoxicated (BWI)

ACCUSED: Joseph Moffit

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hubbardton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/30/2022 at approximately 1936 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to the report of a boat that crashed into a floating trampoline on Lake Hortonia in Hubbardton, VT. Two juveniles were on the trampoline at the time of the crash and were safely able to make it to shore. One of the juveniles sustained a minor foot injury and the other was uninjured. An adult male sustained a leg injury attempting to help the children. Upon arrival, it was determined that Joseph Moffit of Hubbardton, VT was traveling south on Lake Hortonia in his motorized boat at the time of the crash. Investigation revealed Moffit displayed signs of impairment, and it was determined he was operating the boat while under the influence of alcohol. Moffit was subsequently arrested for BWI and was transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. Moffit was ultimately released with a citation to answer for the charge of BWI. Vermont State Police were assisted by the Fair Haven Rescue Squad and Hubbardton Fire Department

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/19/2022 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: ATTACHED.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.