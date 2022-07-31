Submit Release
News Search

There were 102 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,121 in the last 365 days.

RE: Rutland Barracks / Boating While Intoxicated Crash

UPDATE:

 

The second child was uninjured in the crash.

 

From: Jakubowski, Eric via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Saturday, July 30, 2022 11:09 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: Rutland Barracks / Boating While Intoxicated Crash

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP Press Release

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B4004096

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Jakubowski                              

STATION: Rutland Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-773- 9101

 

DATE/TIME: 07/30/22, 1936 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lake Hortonia, Hubbardton, VT

VIOLATION: Boating While Intoxicated (BWI)

 

ACCUSED: Joseph Moffit

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hubbardton, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07/30/2022 at approximately 1936 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to the report of a boat that crashed into a floating trampoline on Lake Hortonia in Hubbardton, VT. Two juveniles were on the trampoline at the time of the crash and were safely able to make it to shore. One of the juveniles sustained a minor foot injury and the other was uninjured. An adult male sustained a leg injury attempting to help the children. Upon arrival, it was determined that Joseph Moffit of Hubbardton, VT was traveling south on Lake Hortonia in his motorized boat at the time of the crash.  Investigation revealed Moffit displayed signs of impairment, and it was determined he was operating the boat while under the influence of alcohol. Moffit was subsequently arrested for BWI and was transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing.  Moffit was ultimately released with a citation to answer for the charge of BWI.  Vermont State Police were assisted by the Fair Haven Rescue Squad and Hubbardton Fire Department

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/19/2022 at 1000 hours     

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION:  NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: ATTACHED.

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

 

You just read:

RE: Rutland Barracks / Boating While Intoxicated Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.