GenBio's Natural Extract Research Breakthrough Promises New Modalities to Fight Diseases

GenBio's research focuses on new natural extracts to help boost the immune system and reduce human inflammatory responses to viruses.

Don't become a mere recorder of facts, but try to penetrate the mystery of their origin.” — Ivan Petrovich Pavlov

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenBio Inc is using selective microbiological data from its IND (Investigative New Drug) and other research programs to also design new nutraceuticals (powder, liquids, capsules, tablets) primarily through the removal of certain classes of compounds. This should increase efficacy of the remaining bioactive ingredients, whilst remaining within regulatory guidelines as a dietary supplement or herbal extract. These will be subject to TM and provisional patents as appropriate, then licensed to third parties, including potential deals with strategic partners NutraEdge Biosciences, www.Nutrific.us, Himalaya Technologies Inc. (OTC: HMLA) and other future relationships.

GenBio Inc:

• Has knowledge of (mainly unknown) rare Australian natural extracts with bioactivity and ramifications for human health and that is supported by independent Australian research and peer-reviewed published scientific papers

• Chief Scientific Officer has significant expertise in rare natural extracts and can formulate new ‘functional food’ products accordingly. Indeed, Professor Brown conducted the world’s first human trials to reduce blood pressure from the Queen Garnet Plum (natural extract) and has appeared on Australian National TV

• Latest manufacturing processes enables specialized facilities to ensure active molecules are stabilized without compromising the integrity of their bioactivity

Specialized scientists in this field have now all joined together, and all coordinated by GenBio Inc, sharing their expertise in developing potentially new innovative nutraceuticals as an immune boost. What places GenBio in a league above any other company is that it alone can also rely on Australian natural extract research carried out within the USA which demonstrates the repurposing of certain synthetic drugs when subject to these natural extracts -a world first

Other new healthcare products to be introduced on a timely basis, including liquid active Australian Bioactive honey, which is entirely new to the market as a liquid

 Criteria for the range include:

i. Novel rare extracts

ii. Demonstrate bioactivity

iii. Backed with peer reviewed science

 Bioactivity may include the following Mechanisms of Action (MOA):

i. Cytokine Inhibition (Pulmonary)

ii. Cytokine inhibition –(Cardiovascular)

iii. Protein/cell blocking or reverse tryptase

iv. Antibacterial inhibition selected pathogens

v. Anti- Inflammatory – including inhibiting release of pro-inflammatory factors, including TLR4 expression, inhibition of the NF-kB and MAPK signaling pathways and reduction of prostaglandin E2

 GenBio Inc will provide selective R&D material at its discretion

 GenBio Inc has also identified other Australian natural extracts that act on new molecular pathways to suppress inflammation at critical points in the biochemical pathways. Research has shown that these active compounds decrease obesity-induced increases in abdominal fat pads, blood pressure, fatty liver and insulin resistance. Further, GenBio Inc can show that one of these extracts reduces blood pressure in mildly hypertensive humans at least as well as current anti-hypertensive drugs.

 Other natural extracts demonstrating anti-inflammatory properties will target inflammatory cells, in part caused by diet, that increases organ and tissue damage, such as increased collagen formation. Obesity is described as a chronic low-grade inflammation due to the continued activation of the adipocytes by dietary fats. Targeting such mechanisms of action will assist in boosting the human immune system and promoting good health and longevity.

About GenBio, Inc.

GenBio, Inc. (https://genbioinc.com/) aims to create, through its IND Drug program, the next generation of anti-inflammatory drugs with the intention to disrupt the projected $191 billion+ anti-inflammatory drug market. GenBio, in addition, has access to a vast catalog of natural herbs, extracts, superfoods and functional food ingredients that can and will be formulated and licensed out to create a range of new nutraceuticals to aid in boosting the human immune system and promoting good health and longevity.

About Himalaya Technologies, Inc.

Himalaya Technologies, Inc. (https://www.himalayatechnologies.com/) is a publicly traded company (OTCMKTS: HMLA). At the core it acquires unique companies that drive shareholder value. HMLA invests and provides expansion capital for companies and technologies in multiple sectors.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about the future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that GenBio, Inc. will be able to meet minimum expectations, be successful and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unexpected events, except as required by law. GenBio’s business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing. No information in this press release should be construed in any form, shape, or manner as an indication of the Company’s future revenues or financial condition.

