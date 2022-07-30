Gov. Lujan Grisham statement on passing of Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval

Gov. Lujan Grisham issued the following statement on Saturday following the passing of Navajo Nation Code Talker Samuel Sandoval, born in Nageezi, New Mexico:

“New Mexico is proud to have been home to so many Navajo Code Talkers, including national hero Samuel Sandoval of Nageezi. I am deeply grateful to Mr. Sandoval for his incredible service to our nation – may he rest in peace. My prayers are with his wife Malula and the whole of the Navajo Nation.

“This nation owes an enormous debt of gratitude to the Navajo Code Talkers. Their bravery and dedication deserve to be remembered forever.”

New Mexico Indian Affairs Department Secretary Lynn Trujillo issued the following statement:

“I join Governor Lujan Grisham and the Navajo Nation in grieving the loss of Samuel Sandoval, a warrior, and Navajo Code Talker. He was dedicated to maintaining the values and sprit of the Navajo Code Talkers. His service and legacy will never be forgotten. My prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

Following Samuel Sandoval’s passing, three living Navajo Code Talkers remain: Peter MacDonald, John Kinsel Sr. and Thomas H. Begay.