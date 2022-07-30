To His Majesty Mohammed VI, King of Morocco

AZERBAIJAN, July 30 - Your Majesty,

Dear Brother,

I am privileged to convey my sincerest congratulations and the best wishes to you and through you, to the brotherly people of Morocco on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country’s National Holiday.

I am confident that we will continue to put joint efforts to boost the traditional friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Morocco both bilaterally and multilaterally, and in particular, to fully benefit from the potential of our cooperation of mutual interest in the framework of the UN, the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement.

On such remarkable day, I wish you strong health, happiness, success in your work, and everlasting peace and prosperity to your brotherly people.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 27 July 2022