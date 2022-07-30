Submit Release
News Search

There were 176 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,167 in the last 365 days.

To His Majesty Mohammed VI, King of Morocco

AZERBAIJAN, July 30 - Your Majesty,

Dear Brother,

I am privileged to convey my sincerest congratulations and the best wishes to you and through you, to the brotherly people of Morocco on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country’s National Holiday.

I am confident that we will continue to put joint efforts to boost the traditional friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Morocco both bilaterally and multilaterally, and in particular, to fully benefit from the potential of our cooperation of mutual interest in the framework of the UN, the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement.

On such remarkable day, I wish you strong health, happiness, success in your work, and everlasting peace and prosperity to your brotherly people.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 27 July 2022

You just read:

To His Majesty Mohammed VI, King of Morocco

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.