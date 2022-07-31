Submit Release
News Search

There were 95 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,336 in the last 365 days.

Better Moving Bureau announces a new moving agency to help consumers make better-educated decisions.

Better Moving Bureau

Better Moving Bureau

Better Moving Bureau Logo

Better Moving Bureau Logo

Better Moving Bureau announces a new moving agency to help consumers make better-educated decisions

Our goal is to educate consumers about the dangers of using unlicensed moving companies”
— said Michael Taylor, Founder
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Better Moving Bureau announces a new moving agency to help consumers make better-educated decisions and prevent being taken advantage of by unlicensed and uninsured moving companies.

Better Moving Bureau (BMB) is excited to announce its launch in January 2023. BMB is a new consumer protection organization founded by a team of former relocation professionals.

BMB is committed to educating consumers about the dangers of hiring unlicensed or uninsured movers. The organization will be launching its first campaign in early February 2023.

“Our goal is to educate consumers about the dangers of using unlicensed moving companies,” said Michael Taylor, founder of BMB. “In the past, many people get scammed out of thousands of dollars when they hire these unscrupulous movers. We want to change that by ensuring consumers know how to protect themselves.”

BMB will offer free moving help to anyone who needs help moving their belongings. In addition, the organization will provide moving quotes, estimates, and additional resources based on the type of move needed.

“This is a great way to start the year,” said Taylor. “We want to help people save money and time by providing free moving services.”

About BMB

Better Moving Bureau is a new consumer protection organization founded by a team of former relocation professionals. The goal is to educate consumers about the dangers of using unlicensed or uninsured movers.

#moving

Michael
Better Moving Bureau
email us here

You just read:

Better Moving Bureau announces a new moving agency to help consumers make better-educated decisions.

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.