Our goal is to educate consumers about the dangers of using unlicensed moving companies”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Better Moving Bureau announces a new moving agency to help consumers make better-educated decisions and prevent being taken advantage of by unlicensed and uninsured moving companies.
Better Moving Bureau (BMB) is excited to announce its launch in January 2023. BMB is a new consumer protection organization founded by a team of former relocation professionals.
BMB is committed to educating consumers about the dangers of hiring unlicensed or uninsured movers. The organization will be launching its first campaign in early February 2023.
“Our goal is to educate consumers about the dangers of using unlicensed moving companies,” said Michael Taylor, founder of BMB. “In the past, many people get scammed out of thousands of dollars when they hire these unscrupulous movers. We want to change that by ensuring consumers know how to protect themselves.”
BMB will offer free moving help to anyone who needs help moving their belongings. In addition, the organization will provide moving quotes, estimates, and additional resources based on the type of move needed.
“This is a great way to start the year,” said Taylor. “We want to help people save money and time by providing free moving services.”
