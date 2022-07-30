DSEDJ to provide limited public services on Aug 1

MACAU, July 30 - In order to cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control work of the SAR government, the headquarters of the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) will keep on providing limited services for the public during office hours on August 1. That day, the DSEDJ will only receive documents, as well as provide the following services (appointment must be made in advance through telephone), while other services and facilities of the DSEDJ remain suspended until further notice. For enquiries, please contact us by dialing 28555533 during office hours, or email to webmaster@dsedj.gov.mo, or visit the DSEDJ website: www.dsedj.gov.mo.

1. School place consultation and arrangement service. Appointment tel.: 83972331 (secondary education)/ 83972309 (pre-primary and primary education)/ 84905242 (special education).

2. Application for Interest Subsidies for Student Loans Scheme for the Academic Year 2022/2023. Appointment tel.: 83972512.

3. Tuition Assistance, Meal Subsidy and School Supplies Subsidy. Appointment tel.: 83972512.

4. Non-tertiary education schools submit subsidy application and subsidy utilisation report. Appointment tel.: 83972351 / 83972356.

5. Summary Report of Legal Persons of the Education Sector. Appointment tel.: 83972797.

6. Free education school application and other report. Appointment tel.: 83972490.

7. Promoting Student Development Annual Activities Subsidy Scheme--Subsidy Utilisation Report. Appointment tel.: 83969383 / 83969380.

8. Subsidy Utilisation Reports for Youth Association Annual Activities Subsidy Scheme and Caring for Youth Development Subsidy Scheme. Appointment tel.: 83969240 / 83969341.

9. New teachers submit documents. Appointment tel.: 83972580.

10. Student insurance. Appointment tel.: 83972512.