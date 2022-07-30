Southeast Asia Food Processing Equipment Market Growing at 4.7% CAGR to Hit USD 1,434.9 million by 2025

The report offers insights on the major market segments, key player positioning, drivers & opportunities, and strategic developments in the industry.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the Southeast Asia Food Processing Equipment Market was pegged at $993.9 million and is estimated to reach $1,434.9 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Increased preference toward processed food, rise in disposable income, and pressing need to replace old equipment drive the growth of the Southeast Asia food processing equipment market. However, high cost of machines and stringent regulations & international quality standards hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand for processed quality food across several developed Southeast Asian countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the near future.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report (Flash Sale Tell 20th August 2022): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5116

Major market players

The key players analyzed in the report include Alfa Laval AB, Baader Group, Buhler AG, Euroasia Food Equipment Sdn Bhd, Gold Peg International Pty Ltd, Keto Agricultural Engineering Sdn. Bhd., Krones AG, Marlen International, Inc., Paul Mueller Company, The Middleby Corporation, Yanagiya Machinery Co., Ltd., Auto Kinetics (M) Sdn Bhd, Bucher Industries AG, Emura Food Machine Co., Ltd., GEA Group AG, Heat and Control Inc., Key Technology Inc., Marel HF, Nichimo International Inc., Tetra Pak International S.A., and Topsteel Holdings Pte Ltd.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Bakery processing equipment segment to manifest fastest growth by 2025

The bakery processing equipment segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, owing to change in lifestyle and high disposable income of the population. However, meat, poultry, and seafood processing equipment segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing about 48% of the total market revenue, as these equipment facilitate in retaining maximum nutrients and sensory properties as well as help extend the shelf life of food without impacting the food quality. Other segments, such as beverage processing equipment, dairy processing equipment, chocolate, and confectionery processing equipment, fruits and vegetable processing equipment, other food processing equipment are analyzed in the report.

Request For Customization (Flash Sale Tell 20th August 2022): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5116

Indonesia to create lucrative opportunities through 2025

Indonesia held the largest share in 2017, contributing about 41% of the total market, owing to the large population base of millennials who have adopted foreign dietary habits on account of increased traveling and influence of social media. Moreover, the region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the study period. The other regions analyzed in the report include Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, and rest of South-East Asia.

Similar Reports:

Dried Soups Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dried-soups-market

Fish Powder Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fish-powder-market

Fitness Nutrition Drink Market:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fitness-nutrition-drinks-market

Grapes Seed oil Market:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/grape-seed-oil-market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.