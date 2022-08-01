TestFlix 2022: International Software Testing Conference To Be Held In October
Software testers community, The Test Tribe will be conducting a free global online software testing conference this October.NEW DELHI, INDIA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TestFlix 2022 aims to create a truly global virtual stage where Software Testers from the maximum possible countries can share their knowledge through Atomic Talks. Atomic talks are meant to be small, yet Powerful and that’s the whole idea.
The potential learning from 60+ such Atomic talks weaved together is massive. The Test Tribe has filled the Speaker list from 40+ Countries and providing their work to a global audience in the form of thousands of Testers. In contrast, the audience experiences a fantastic software testing binge-watch that goes on 2 days and covers several timezones.
Testflix 2022 will be conducted online free of cost on 8th and 9th October.
What is TestFlix?
TestFlix is a two-day software testing conference that anyone can attend free of charge. It consists of a series of software testing talks delivered by some of the best in the industry, covering a wide range of topics. You can watch the talks live or catch up with them later at your convenience.
Why should you attend TestFlix 2022?
If you are passionate about software testing or are looking to develop your skills in this area, then TestFlix is the event for you. With talks on topics such as test automation, performance testing, and mobile testing, there is something for everyone. And because it is an online testing conference, you can attend from anywhere in the world.
When is TestFlix 2022 happening?
TestFlix will be held online on 8th and 9th October 2022. It will run for two days.
How to register for TestFlix 2022?
Registration for TestFlix is free and open to everyone. To register, simply go to the TestFlix website and fill out the form.
Here is the registration link: https://www.thetesttribe.com/testflix-2022/
What To Expect at TestFlix?
TestFlix 2022 will feature presentations and talks from leading experts in the software testing field. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the latest testing tools and techniques, and network with other professionals in the field.
The minds behind Testflix
The Test Tribe organizes Testflix. The Test Tribe is India's largest software testing community with over 125 events and a vibrant online presence. The community is dedicated to giving testing the glory it deserves and works to create smarter, prouder, and more confident testers. The Test Tribe also has a strong global footprint, with 10+ global events and thousands of global community members. The community provides a wonderful platform for testers to collaborate, learn, and grow together.
