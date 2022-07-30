License Harvesting by OpenLM - Purchase Less & Get More from Software Licenses
OpenLM, a 'Gartner Software Asset Management Market Guide, Sep 2021’ recognized vendor redefines the licensing landscape for engineering and specialty software.
Autoneum achieved a 28% reduction in software license spending through reporting, giving us the confidence to reduce and not harm our business”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, July 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Software utilization has become an integral part of today’s growing IT infrastructure. With this growth, the purchase of software licenses has witnessed a new peak.
— Steven Bryant, IT Operations Manager,Autoneum
Having said about the growing need for software, companies either end up purchasing software licenses in excess or simply over-purchase them. This undoubtedly digs an additional hole in the annual IT budget of every organization. OpenLM - the Israel-based software licensing firm, has a quick and highly efficient solution to this called ‘License Harvesting’.
When software is licensed using a network (concurrent) or token licensing it brings a huge opportunity for organizations to optimize their utilization of the expensive licenses. In some cases, OpenLM customers were able to increase their license utilization fourfold.
‘License Harvesting’ is a complex functionality that needs to take many factors into consideration since in most cases, engineering time is more expensive than the cost of the software. Taking that into consideration, license harvesting functionality must not interfere with the work of the engineer. When harvesting a license the software must make sure that the project is saved safely and that the user can restore the project when needed.
OpenLM uses machine learning algorithms to optimize harvesting functionality while ensuring engineers have access to the software when needed. Several factors are considered by OpenLM: license utilization, activity, license availability, allocation rules, and usage patterns over time.
OpenLM primarily offers four license harvesting techniques: Save & Close, Suspend & Resume, Manual, and Custom.
Under the save & close method, a technical parameter is set for the OpenLM tool to identify idle applications based on the users’ or organizations’ requirements. OpenLM license monitoring tool then saves the user’s work on their workstations and closes all the idle applications in order to release the licenses back to the license pool.
This is an entirely automated process and can be configured for applications like ArcGIS and ArcGIS Pro, AutoCAD (all features that use the acad.exe process), SOLIDWORKS, MATLAB, Catia, Petra, Harmony, Kingdom, etc.
Suspend & resume method is quite similar to the above method. Here, the idle applications are first suspended, and then the license is released and checked back to the pool. The suspended application remains frozen until the license is reclaimed by the application itself when the user tries to resume the suspended session.
Under the manual way, the license administrator identifies all the idle software in the EasyAdmin user Interface. The idle licenses are then manually released by pressing a button. This operation can be done both remotely and worldwide as per the requirement.
The custom method of license harvesting is a general purpose license retrieval for licenses managed by any type of license server. OpenLM facilitates this method of license harvesting by providing a script-based, flexible, configurable mechanism.
As the software industry is growing tremendously, OpenLM is eyeing entirely on how to optimize the usage of different licenses across multiple industry verticals. And with this ‘License Harvesting’, OpenLM has clearly indicated a paradigm shift in the engineering and specialty software license management industry by ensuring at least 25% gain in license utilization for all industries and business verticals.
About OpenLM:
OpenLM (www.openlm.com) is one of the global leading vendors of engineering and specialty
software license management solutions (source: Gartner Sep 2021 Software Asset Management Market Guide, 2021). It provides software license management solutions both on-premise (Product Name: OpenLM Software License Management; old name: OpenLM for Engineering Licensing) and on-cloud (Product Name: Software License Management Cloud; old name: OpenLM Cloud). OpenLM’s customers have been using its cloud offerings since 2018. Founded in 2007, today OpenLM has more than 1000 global customers. Almost 10% of these customers belong to the ‘Fortune 1000’ club and 400 of them are from the US.
OpenLM currently operates across Israel, the USA, Europe, Japan, France, Moldova, India, Germany, Austria, and emerging countries like Australia, Malaysia, China, Thailand, LATAM, and others. OpenLM has partnerships with traditional software asset management players, such as ServiceNow and LicenseExpertConsultants.
Serving across 15+ industries - Aerospace, Automotive, Engineering Services,
Defense, Industrial Manufacturing, Healthcare, Semiconductors, Energy, Power &
Utility, Gaming, Government, Telecommunication, Mining, Electronics,
Construction, and more, OpenLM has an NPS (Net Promoter Score) of 4.6. (Source: OpenLM Customer Satisfaction Survey).
OpenLM Cloud is monitoring, optimizing, and governing both engineering, specialty software licenses, and web-based SaaS applications like Workday, Salesforce, Office 365, Autodesk, Slack, Postman, etc. OpenLM monitors web-based applications with the help of OpenLM Workstation Agent deployment on a user's workstation or standalone node or OpenLM Browser Extension. Thus, improving license utilization/availability and cutting licensing costs. OpenLM provides multiple pre-built API integrations, such as AutoCAD plugin, etc.
OpenLM Promises
One global platform to manage licenses
An improved end-user experience at a minimal cost
Visibility of the organization’s software assets
Insights to foster data-driven decisions
Role-based permission system
Integration with other systems (for example ServiceNow)
Support for federated SSO
Monitoring of SaaS or web-based applications
