Blue Ocean Enters Metaverse

Blue Ocean Corporation recently launched a Metaverse platform for its Training and Conferences services.DUBAI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Ocean Corporation recently launched a Metaverse platform for its Training and Conferences services. The introduction of its Metaverse-enabled services was announced earlier in June 2022 at the Blue Ocean-hosted International Human Resource Conference (IHRC) in Dubai which took place under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan bin Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.
Themed on Metaverse, the Conference explored the technological and creative aspects around Metaverse and its power in creating resourceful experiences by merging the virtual and real worlds.
Likewise, this latest initiative by Blue Ocean aims to provide no space-time constraints and deeply engaging experiences to its worldwide student community and stakeholders.
With this, Blue Ocean has become the Middle East’s first training organization offering a world full of immersive and enhanced experiences created through revolutionary technology. A virtual world spearheaded by avatars of real people engaging in larger-than-life experiences and benefitting from hybrid practices.
Dr. Sathya Menon, Group CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation said, “Metaverse has infinite potential. Our ultimate goal behind this move was to harness immersive technology to connect in a network of virtual worlds. A seamless combination of the physical and digital world is all set to redefine our business goals. ”
A constant seeker of innovation and development, Blue Ocean implemented its Metaverse platform in association with Metasportech, a tech company leading in Metaverse and Blockchain technology, NFTs, and Web 3.0. With the addition of Metaverse technology, students can now experience a whole new dimension in learning.
“Metaverse is the beginning of new era. Utilizing its potential to create versatile experiences in the field of education for one of the Middle East’s leading training companies was both challenging and fulfilling,” added Mr. George Jayesh, Founder and CTO of Metasportech.
Mr. Prajeet Pareparambil, Director of Operations at Metasportech further added, “It was a great experience collaborating with Blue Ocean for a project that matches with the progressive trends of businesses in creating a positive impact on end-user.”
Blue Ocean has a global clientele and a vast student community present in more than 12 countries. The Metaverse platform will be a key enabler for Blue Ocean in offering multidimensional and improved educational and conference services via digital setups.
The Metaverse strategy has taken industries by storm. Not only does it have the power to bring remarkable improvements in operations, but it can also drive limitless enhanced customer experiences.
A large of big brands have already employed the Metaverse technology and many others are set to follow in. A McKinsey report states that in the first five months of 2022, more than $120 billion have been invested in building out metaverse technology and infrastructure. That’s more than double the $57 billion invested in all of 2021. This asserts how much brands are getting drawn towards the intriguing idea of the metaverse.
Through the world of Metaverse, Blue Ocean is offering an innovative way for bringing best practices to the professional community.
