Saudi experts develop a program to boost B2B sales
The program includes training, case studies, coaching sessions, CRM and and affiliation systemRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experts in communication have developed a program to enhance sales and marketing performance by developing presentation skills, effective connections, and negotiation. The program was developed by AFAQ Media & PR. According to CEO Mushary Alafaliq, its objectives are to produce a high productivity level and empower those in charge of sales operations, direct marketing, and affiliations to achieve their targets using validated methods. "The program provides dynamic and practical training for the sales in charge of the entities and an option to allocate sales representatives, CRM, and affiliation system according to the positioning, sector, and conversion rate," added Alafaliq.
According to Khalid Alghamdi, the company’s business advisor and advisory manager, the program is designed to support different levels. The C-level leaders and entrepreneurs learn to prepare for funding series or to deal with the board of directors. The program at the second level is designed for Business Development and Sales managers and the third level is intended for the sales representatives who are closing the daily deals.
The program includes training sessions, case studies, and coaching hours. Furthermore, the trainees will gain credited certification developed in line with international criteria in negotiations and with governed references for addressing uncertainty and various scenarios.
AFAQ Media & PR is a specialized agency in PR and media. It seeks to provide innovative solutions in multiplatform strategies and e-marketing and has been working with joint companies in Saudi Arabia and MENA. The agency began the program with a Tech company two months ago, and inquiries concerning the program can be submitted at afaqmedia.com.
Reema Alahmed
AFAQ Media & PR
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter