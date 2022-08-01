Submit Release
News Search

There were 95 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,335 in the last 365 days.

Saudi experts develop a program to boost B2B sales

AFAQ Media & PR

The program includes training, case studies, coaching sessions, CRM and and affiliation system

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experts in communication have developed a program to enhance sales and marketing performance by developing presentation skills, effective connections, and negotiation. The program was developed by AFAQ Media & PR. According to CEO Mushary Alafaliq, its objectives are to produce a high productivity level and empower those in charge of sales operations, direct marketing, and affiliations to achieve their targets using validated methods. "The program provides dynamic and practical training for the sales in charge of the entities and an option to allocate sales representatives, CRM, and affiliation system according to the positioning, sector, and conversion rate," added Alafaliq.

According to Khalid Alghamdi, the company’s business advisor and advisory manager, the program is designed to support different levels. The C-level leaders and entrepreneurs learn to prepare for funding series or to deal with the board of directors. The program at the second level is designed for Business Development and Sales managers and the third level is intended for the sales representatives who are closing the daily deals.

The program includes training sessions, case studies, and coaching hours. Furthermore, the trainees will gain credited certification developed in line with international criteria in negotiations and with governed references for addressing uncertainty and various scenarios.

AFAQ Media & PR is a specialized agency in PR and media. It seeks to provide innovative solutions in multiplatform strategies and e-marketing and has been working with joint companies in Saudi Arabia and MENA. The agency began the program with a Tech company two months ago, and inquiries concerning the program can be submitted at afaqmedia.com.

Reema Alahmed
AFAQ Media & PR
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

Saudi experts develop a program to boost B2B sales

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.