RGV Agents Disrupt Smuggling Attempts

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents apprehend 24 migrants from two vehicle stops and a stash house.

On July 28, Texas Game Warden officers observed numerous individuals load into a Ford F250 pickup truck near Mission and notified RGV agents. A Texas Department of Public Safety (TXDPS) trooper located the vehicle and attempted to perform a vehicle stop. The vehicle failed to yield and led troopers and agents on a vehicle pursuit. The vehicle came to a stop in Alton, TX, where the driver and several occupants fled into the brush. After a search of the area, 18 migrants from Central America and Mexico were apprehended. TXDPS took custody of the driver to face state charges.

Hours later, RGV agents, with assistance from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, apprehended 3 subjects in a human smuggling stash house located in Donna. Agents identified all subjects to be illegally present in the United States. The subjects were citizens of Mexico and El Salvador. No caretaker was identified.

Yesterday evening, Falfurrias Border Patrol agents responded to a request for assistance from the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on a vehicle stop which resulted in a bailout. Agents determined two passengers were unlawfully present in the U.S. BCSO officers seized the vehicle. The migrants who are citizens of Mexico and El Salvador were transported to a Border Patrol facility. The driver was not located.

All subjects will be processed accordingly.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and to help save lives by reporting suspicious activity at 1-800-863-9382.

