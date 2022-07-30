News Release: DOH issues red placard to Lahaina Fish Company in Lahaina due to cockroach infestation

LAHAINA – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) issued a red placard and immediately shut down Lahaina Fish Company, located at 831 Front St., Lahaina on Maui due to a cockroach infestation.

The food establishment, operated by Lahaina Seafood Company Inc., received the red placard on July 26 and must remain closed until DOH conducts a follow up inspection and all of the violations are resolved.

During a routine inspection conducted on July 22, roaches were observed in a kitchen storage space and downstairs bar areas. The establishment was cited for the presence of pests, food debris, and grease accumulation; improper cold-holding temperatures; and improper protection of food from cross contamination.

The restaurant had completed professional pest control treatments, so a yellow “Conditional Pass” placard was posted after the DOH inspector advised the restaurant to complete additional treatments and to clean up areas that provide food and harborage for pests.

At a July 26 follow up inspection, the DOH inspector was able to more fully examine the cookline and found significant roach activity and food debris and grease build up. Due to the amount of roach activity, the establishment was closed to the public and a red placard was posted. The previous critical violations for cold holding and cross contamination had been corrected.

DOH is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions before another follow up inspection is conducted.

Eradicate the roach infestation by increasing the frequency of pest control treatments and continued monitoring of the juvenile and adult populations;

Send pest control invoices and a pest treatment plan to the district inspector; and

Conduct deep cleaning of all areas to remove food debris and grease build up.

A follow up inspection is scheduled for Aug. 1.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.



