House Democrats Advance Legislation to Ensure Businesses and Workers can Make It In America; Vote to Ban Assault Weapons

A MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER

This week, the House advanced the historic CHIPS and Science Act, sending the Senate-passed package to President Biden’s desk for signature. This bill addresses the global semiconductor shortage, which is crucial to tackling inflation and ensuring that America can compete with the rest of the world. The CHIPS and Science Act advances many of the objectives of my Make It In America agenda, including bolstering our domestic manufacturing sector and taking steps to diversify and expand our STEM workforce. By improving our domestic manufacturing of semiconductors, reducing dependence on foreign supply chains, and funding our future, this historic bill will give workers and small businesses the proper footing necessary to compete with our global competitors and to Make It In America.

House Democrats also fulfilled our commitment to put People over Politics and passed a reinstatement of the 1994 Assault Weapons Ban. I was proud to vote for this legislation, just as I was proud to serve as a co-sponsor on the original 1994 bill. This bill will save lives and reflects the will of a majority of Americans who believe these weapons of war have no place in our society. The Assault Weapons Ban passed today continues House Democrats’ work to build safer communities. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, signed into law by President Biden last month, takes important action to protect our nation’s children, prevent gun trafficking, and reduce the threat of gun violence across America. House Democrats will continue our work to ensure law enforcement has the necessary resources to keep our communities safe and secure.

In addition, I was glad to bring the Wildfire Response and Drought Resilience Act to the Floor today and to vote for its passage. The West is currently experiencing its most severe drought in more than 1,200 years, leading to conditions that have made wildfires increasingly fierce and frequent. These wildfires threaten our natural resources, our nation’s economic health, and Americans’ lives and livelihoods. From supporting our fire fighters to funding projects that will keep clean drinking water flowing, this legislation will help safeguard communities from wildfires and drought. There is not a minute to waste in responding to this crisis, and I was glad to see this legislation passed in the House today.

I look forward to House Democrats’ continued work For The People.



Sincerely yours,



Steny H. Hoyer

P.S. Please invite your friends and family to sign up for this newsletter to learn more about how House Democrats are working For the People. You can also get the latest updates and join the conversation on my Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.

DEMOCRATIC NEWS UPDATE

On the CHIPS and Science Act

On House Democrats’ Work to Build Safer Communities