Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 7.29.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Miriam Barcellona Ingenito, 50, of Elk Grove, has been appointed Undersecretary at the Government Operations Agency. Barcellona Ingenito has been Director at the Financial Information System for California since 2016, where she was Executive Partner from 2015 to 2016. She was Chief Deputy Director at the California Department of Toxic Substances Control from 2013 to 2015. Barcellona Ingenito was Deputy Secretary for Environmental Policy and Community Programs at the California Environmental Protection Agency from 2011 to 2013. She was Deputy Director of Legislation at the California Department of Finance from 2009 to 2011 and Principal Consultant for the California State Senate Committee on Appropriations from 2001 to 2009. Barcellona Ingenito served as Assistant to the Secretary for Policy and Program Analysis at the California Resources Agency from 1999 to 2001 and was a Fiscal and Policy Analyst at the California Legislative Analyst’s Office from 1997 to 1999. Barcellona Ingenito is a member of California Women Lead and Latinas in Tech. She earned a Master of Public Policy degree from the University of Chicago. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $205,841. Barcellona Ingenito is a Democrat.

Christine Ciccotti, 41, of Davis, has been appointed Deputy Director and Chief Counsel at the California Department of General Services. Ciccotti has been Chief Counsel at the California Department of State Hospitals since 2018. Ciccotti served as a Deputy Attorney General in the Correctional Law Section at the California Department of Justice, Office of the Attorney General from 2014 to 2018. She was a Trial Attorney at the U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense Contract Management Agency from 2012 to 2013 and an Assistant General Counsel at the U.S. Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Prisons from 2009 to 2012. Ciccotti served in several positions for the U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate General’s Corps at Nellis Air Force Base and Travis Air Force Base from 2006 to 2009, including Trial Counsel, Chief of Contract Law, Chief of Civil Law, Chief of Adverse Actions and Chief of Claims. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Georgetown University Law Center. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $196,480. Ciccotti is a Democrat.

Christian Crumlish, 57, of Palo Alto, has been appointed Deputy Director and Chief Counsel at the Office of Data and Innovation. Crumlish has been Principal Consultant and Founder of Design in Product since 2019. He was Vice President of Products at 7 Cups from 2015 to 2019. Crumlish was Senior Director of Product Management and User Experience at CloudOn from 2012 to 2015. He was Senior Director of Customer Experience and Messaging Products at AOL from 2010 to 2012. Crumlish was Curator of Design Pattern Library at Yahoo! from 2007 to 2010. He was Director of Strategic Services at Extractable Solutions from 2005 to 2007. Crumlish was Senior Information Architect at Enterpulse from 2001 to 2002. He was Senior Content Strategist at Groundswell from 2000 to 2001. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $154,836. Crumlish is a Democrat.

John Tengan, 53, of Lakewood, has been appointed to the Structural Pest Control Board. Tengan has been Territory Manager at the Industrial Fumigant Company since 2007. Tengan was Service Technician at the Industrial Fumigant Company from 2006 to 2007. He was the Field Manager at A-1 Fumigation from 1999 to 2005. Tengan was Owner of Blue Meridian Urban Pest Management from 2001 to 2006. He has held multiple positions at Cal-Western Termite and Pest Control from 1997 to 1999, including Service Manager and Service Technician. Tengan was a member of the Rollins Employee Relief Fund Committee. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Tengan is registered without party preference.

Joni A. Forge, 65, of Long Beach, has been appointed to the Dental Board of California. Forge has been a Dentist at the CDI Dental Group since 2018 and has been an Adjunct Clinical Instructor at the USC Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry since 2022. She was Owner and a Dentist at Overhill Dental from 1995 to 2021. Forge was Owner and a Dentist at Joni Forge DDS from 1985 to 2004. She is a member of the American Dental Association, California Dental Association and National Dental Association. Forge earned a Doctor of Dentistry degree from the University of California, San Francisco School of Dentistry. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Forge is a Democrat.

Kellie L. Funk, 43, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Board of Barbering and Cosmetology. Funk has been an Esthetician and Owner at Kellie Lynn’s Esthetics since 2016. She was an Esthetician at the Byuti Salon and Spa from 2011 to 2016, and has worked as a licensed esthetician since 2005. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Funk is a Democrat.

Meagan Curtis, 44, of Crescent City, has been appointed to the 41st District Agricultural Association (Del Norte Fair Board). Curtis has been a Financial Advisor at Edward Jones since 2014, where she was Senior Branch Office Administrator from 2011 to 2014. She was an Office Manager at Alexandre Dairy from 2004 to 2011. Curtis was an Executive Director at Crescent City and Del Norte County Chamber of Commerce from 2003 to 2004. She was a High School Teacher at the Del Norte County Unified School District from 2002 to 2003. Curtis was a Researcher at Sparks Companies Inc. from 2001 to 2002. She earned a Master of Science degree in agricultural economics from the University of Kentucky. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Curtis is a Republican.

Anthony Fabricius, 53, of Crescent City, has been appointed to the 41st District Agricultural Association (Del Norte Fair Board). Fabricius has been Principal at Sunset High School since 2013. Fabricius is a member of Lake Earl Grange, Association of California School Administrators, California Continuation Education Association and the Del Norte County Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Commission. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Fabricius is a Republican.