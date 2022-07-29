Submit Release
Arrests Made in an Armed Robbery and Attempted Armed Kidnapping (Gun) Offense: 4900 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Armed Robbery and an Attempted Armed Kidnapping (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in the 4900 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 10:40 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and attempted to force the victim from the offense location. The suspects were unsuccessful. The suspects took the victim’s property then fled the scene. The suspects were arrested a short time later by responding officers. Three firearms were recovered.

 

On Thursday, July 28, 2022, 19-year-old Andre Latimore, 19-year-old Amarion Langston, and 19-year-old Tyrigue Humble, all of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Robbery and Armed Kidnapping (Gun).

