DomoMoon Releases Visuals for "Too Good" - Vibe for Spiritual Love Journey

Artist DomoMoon Releases New Music Video for "Too Good"

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DomoMoon's chilled hotboxx Lake Shore Dr. neo-soul-jazz trap came from the mind of singer-songwriter Dominique Durr. With songs like “Ring Ring Ring”, “Titles”, “Too Good”, and “Body” there’s a Vibe for Spiritual Love Journey.

DomoMoon has many collaborations from local Chicago Artists and Bands; Da Xcepshun, Weekend Playaz, Flash Gotti, Jayce Songbryd, Liddius Goodius, Justine, and Mikey Everything.

Born and raised from West side Chicago, DomoMoon was and still is influenced by her mother and late Father, (Karen & Joseph) wide variety of music from Dusty to Rock n Roll Bands. DomoMoon started her career in modeling and acting and is well known for her creative mind and abilities.

DomoMoon's laid-back-down-to-earth-vibe-with-childlike-heart will soothe you...from your hair follicles down to the soles of your feet.

DomoMoon - Too Good Music Video

