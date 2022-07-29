FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27, 2022

CONTACT: Jon Lanier, NCDA&CS general counsel

919-707-3010; jonathan.lanier@ncagr.gov

Board of Agriculture will meet Aug. 1

RALEIGH – The N.C. Board of Agriculture will hold a meeting Monday, Aug. 1, at 1 p.m. in the training room of the Steve Troxler Agricultural Sciences Center in Raleigh.

The board will take up the following items:

Rule-making, Final Adoption

Veterinary Division Dr. Michael Martin: 02 NCAC 52B .0214 – Importation Requirements: Rabbits Permanent



Rule-making Veterinary Division Dr. Michael Martin: 02 NCAC 52B .0212 – Importation Requirements: Wild Animals - Amendment



Structural Pest Control Renee Woody and Pesticides Division: 02 NCAC Chapter 61 – Sanitization of Bedding: Amendments: 02 NCAC 61 .0101, .0102, .0103, .0104, .0105, .0106, .0107, .0108, .0109, .0110, .0111, .0112

Ag Centers & Farmers Markets Fee Increases Peter Thornton

Other Business

A copy of the agenda is online at www.ncagr.gov/paffairs/documents/BOAAug12022Agenda.pdf.

About the Board of Agriculture

The Board of Agriculture is a policymaking body that adopts regulations for many of the programs administered by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Members are appointed by the governor. The Commissioner of Agriculture serves as chairman of the board.

