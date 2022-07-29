Winners in the State Farmers Market Watermelon Contest announced
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
FRIDAY, JULY 29, 2022
|CONTACT:
Monica Wood, marketing specialist
Winners in the State Farmers Market Watermelon Contest announced
RALEIGH – The following are winners in the State Farmers Market Watermelon Contest held July 28:
- First place watermelon at 201 pounds was grown by Patrick Van Beck of Willow Springs
- Second place watermelon at 184.2 pounds was grown by Andrew Vial of Liberty
- Third place watermelon at 182.8 pounds was grown by Rodney Register of Nakina
- Fourth place watermelon at 179.2 pounds was grown by Tod Dawson of Garner
A total of $2,000 in prize money was awarded for first through fourth places. One entry per grower was accepted and the watermelon had to have been grown in North Carolina.
