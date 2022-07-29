FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

FRIDAY, JULY 29, 2022 CONTACT: Monica Wood, marketing specialist

NCDA&CS Marketing Division

919-733-7417; monica.wood@ncagr.gov Winners in the State Farmers Market Watermelon Contest announced RALEIGH – The following are winners in the State Farmers Market Watermelon Contest held July 28: First place watermelon at 201 pounds was grown by Patrick Van Beck of Willow Springs

Second place watermelon at 184.2 pounds was grown by Andrew Vial of Liberty

Third place watermelon at 182.8 pounds was grown by Rodney Register of Nakina

Fourth place watermelon at 179.2 pounds was grown by Tod Dawson of Garner A total of $2,000 in prize money was awarded for first through fourth places. One entry per grower was accepted and the watermelon had to have been grown in North Carolina. -30-1