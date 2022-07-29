South Korea’s golf ball ‘ATTOMAX’ sets new world record for Longest Distance Golf Ball
The golf ball developed by Attometal Tech Korea using an amorphous metal alloy has been officially recognized as the world's longest distance golf ball.SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The golf ball brand-named ‘Attomax’ developed by Attometal Tech Korea (South Korea) has officially received the world's longest golf ball for the best distance title from the World Record Committee (WRC), a world record certification body based in the United States.
In a certification test conducted using a WRC-approved swing robot, the Attomax golf ball flew 13 to 18 meters (15 to 20 yards) more than the 13 types of golf balls from 10 other brands.
The new golf ball uses Attometal powder, an amorphous metal alloy developed by Attometal Tech Korea, a Kolon Group (South Korea) affiliate specializing in new materials. Kolon Industries, a chemical and textile manufacturing company, said, adding that the development of its new golf ball began with the idea of honorary group chairman Lee Woong-yeul.
"I hope we will continue our world record by constantly researching and developing and challenging so that we can continue to break our record," Lee was quoted as saying.
Attometal is a new material that dramatically boosts elasticity, hardness, corrosion resistance, and abrasion resistance by making the atomic structure of metal irregular.
Although this amorphous metal alloy was first discovered in 1959, it was only in 1993 that it began to be mass-produced. There are only a handful of companies in the world that succeeded in volume production of the amorphous metal alloy. Attometal Tech Korea started to mass-produce the alloy last year.
