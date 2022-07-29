4 Cs of Diamonds are essential parameters to know when grading, appraisals or when selecting certified diamonds by GIA

Cut of a Round Brilliant Diamond Diamonds are a symbol of Love Glitz Design uses the Finest diamonds that are produced

Diamond grading is a detailed science that needs training and experience. It involves being in touch with experts constantly and always involved in new know-how

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diamond Grading involves finding out the Color, the Clarity, the Cut & the Carat of the diamond. The Cut of the diamond involves knowing the shape of the diamond and also the detailed angular measurements of the diamond's crown and pavilion to understand flow of light through and back out the table of the diamond. This is definitely a science and not a task for a naïve consumer or a first timer looking to invest his money into diamonds.The 4 Cs of diamonds are clearly detailed by a laboratory diamond report may it be from GIA or IGI. This gives you access to measurements of the dimensions of the diamonds and also intricate information about simulating light flow through a diamond. Table%, Total Depth%, Crown Ables and Pavilion angle determine how much of the light reflects back out from the table and the extent of the Fireball effect. The pattern of the light flow also tells you consistency of the light flow and delay of the sparkle.Diamonds are more than just gemstones - they symbolize love, status, and wealth. At Glitz Design Jewelry we produce Fine diamond jewelry with one of the finest diamonds produced in the world. They may be cut in India or Antwerp or Israel or even in New York. They are usually certified by GIA or IGI whether or not you requested a Certified Diamond Wedding ring or a Certified Engagement ring center stone. The diamond melee that highlights the larger stones are hand selected by experienced gemologists to match the center diamond and enhance the Fireball. With over 10 years in selling online and happy customers who always come back to buy something else we can tell you that you are working with a good source in the diamond business.

