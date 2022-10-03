How to nail the French Girl Style with diamond jewelry

French Girl Style Chevron Diamond Necklace by Glitz Design Classic Round Brilliant Vintage Engagement Ring White Gold 14K Diamond Jewelry to suite the French Girl Style Aesthetic

French girl style diamond jewelry is all about that je ne sais quoi. It's elegant and feminine with a sense of effortlessness.

“I want my jewelry to be like ribbons in a woman’s hands. Supple and flexible.” If I chose diamonds, it is because they represent, with their density, the highest value for the smallest volume.” — Coco Chanel