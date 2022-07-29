Full overnight closures of Kennedy Hill begin next week

CANADA, July 29 - Drivers are advised that the Kennedy Hill section of Highway 4 will be closed to vehicle traffic in both directions on three consecutive nights beginning Aug. 3, 2022.

As the Kennedy Hill project nears completion, the overnight closures are necessary for crews to place cantilever girders and to complete deck panel placement.

The overnight closures on Kennedy Hill will occur from11 p.m. until 5 a.m. from Wednesday, Aug. 3, to Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

There will be no release of queued traffic during these overnight closures, however, accommodation for passage of emergency vehicles will be in place.

Travellers are asked to plan ahead and follow construction signs and directions from traffic control personnel while in the area. For the most up-to-date information on road conditions, drivers are encouraged to check: www.DriveBC.ca.

The project is expected to be substantially completed by the end of summer 2022 with finishing touches continuing throughout the fall.

Once complete, the Highway 4-Kennedy Hill Safety Improvement Project will create a safer and more reliable connection between Port Alberni and the west coast of Vancouver Island.

Travellers can call 1 855-451-7152 to listen to the travel information hotline message, which is updated daily during construction.

General project information is available at: www.gov.bc.ca/highway4kennedyhill

Visit the project page on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/eac.bc.ca.kennedy.hill/

Follow @DriveBC and #BCHwy4 on Twitter, and visit: www.drivebc.ca