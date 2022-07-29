`Bondy World Wins National Award in “SmartTank” Accelerator Competition

Kimberly Martinez and Lisa Harrington Bondy World Co Founders https://bondyworld.com/coworker-gift-delivery/

After Presenting Live at WBENC National Conference

We are for employers looking to keep remote teams connected in a hybrid world while supporting BCorp, Women-Owned, BIPOC & LBTGIA owned businesses, with our commitment to doing “business for good.” — Kimberly Martinez

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bondy World, a curated employee gift box company, was recognized as one of America’s top women-owned businesses after being awarded second place in the Smart Tank Accelerator competition at the 2022 Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) National Conference in June this year. Bondy World’s cofounder, Kimberly Martinez, accepted the award after pitching on stage to a nationally known panel of judges.

The competition, one of many events at the WBENC Conference, was hosted by CAPAX Ventures, an investment subsidiary of Accel Inc., and offered thousands of WBENC female entrepreneurs an opportunity to pitch their consumer-packaged products at the conference held in Atlanta. Prizes included a cash grant, as well as a chance to meet industry investors and access global supply chain partners and marketing professionals. While all participants were invited to submit to the competition, only three were awarded a top prize and opportunity to present their business to not only the judging panel, but all the other attendees as well.

“Recognition at this level is both an honor and an opportunity for Bondy® World,” said Martinez.

WBENC (www.wbenc.org) is the largest certifier of women-owned businesses in the U.S. Their national conference is the largest event of its kind for women business owners, attracting thousands of entrepreneurial supplier diversity professionals, procurement companies and senior executives from Fortune 1000 companies and the federal government. Founded in 1997, WBENC is also the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 corporate members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept and often seek out WBENC Certification when choosing their brand partners and suppliers.

About Bondy World

Bondy World is a curated gift company offering employee gift boxes created in partnership with diverse suppliers, including BCorp, Women Owned, LBGTQIA and BIPOC partners, offering a wide variety of employee gifts for coworkers to choose from. Launched in 2020 in response to the changing ways that American businesses interact with their employees, Bondy employee gift boxes are the perfect way for forward thinking leaders to celebrate their team anytime, regardless of where they power up their laptops. PayPal, Spotify, Uber, Phillips, and Columbia University are just a few of the Fortune 1000 companies and universities who have enlisted Bondy’s giftbox program since the company was founded in 2020.

