RIDOH Recommends Reopening Lincoln Woods State Park Beach, Camp Ruggles Beach, and Larkin Pond Association Beach for Swimming

RHODE ISLAND, July 29 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening Lincoln Woods State Park Beach in Lincoln, Camp Ruggles Beach in Glocester, and Larkin Pond Association Beach in Kingston for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality regularly to ensure safe bathing throughout the summer season. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).