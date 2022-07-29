Aspen Distillers making strides in construction, in community
ASPEN, COLORADO, USA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As summer stretches on, Pitkin County’s first distillery is now visible along Highway 82 and Aspen Distillers has continued to get involved in the community.
AT THE SITE
The construction’s first phase included demolition and site preparation and was completed last summer. With a late spring start, all the complex underground utilities have been installed and all the concrete for the distillery has now been poured.
In the coming weeks, the exterior walls will be framed with 100% FSC certified lumber. Aspen Distillers spent the better part of last year sourcing the lumber. FSC, Forest Stewardship Council, is an international non-profit whose mission is to promote responsible forest management and the production of sustainable lumber and wood products via their FSC certification labels.
Using FSC lumber helps protect natural resources by promoting environmentally sustainable, socially beneficial, and economically viable management of the world’s forests with the objective of helping to protect animal habitats, communities, and the environment.
Meanwhile, Group 14 Engineering has been monitoring the project weekly and calculating the total embodied carbon emissions of the project with an approved life-cycle assessment tool. The total embodied carbon emissions of the project will not exceed a defined threshold set by International Living Future Institute.
“Each step of construction is part of Aspen Distillers’ journey to be a carbon negative project,” Aspen Distillers founder Matt Patel said. “We’re thrilled to be making strides in that journey and look forward to completing construction by Q4 of 2022.”
IN THE COMMUNITY
While the distillery is still under construction, Aspen Distillers isn’t waiting to get involved in the local community. Recently, the company sponsored ACES’ Evening On The Lake.
The event was a benefit for environmental science education and featured a talk from renowned climate and geopolitical author and columnist Thomas L. Friedman, who was awarded this year’s Elizabeth Paepcke Visionary Award.
“Involvement in our community is a core value of Aspen Distillers,” Patel said. “Just as we try to create a brighter, more sustainable future through our practices at Aspen Distillers, ACES and this event are creating that future through education.”
Aspen Distillers has partnered with ACES in the past to divert waste and create a sustainable soil solution for Aspen Distillers’ crops.
ABOUT ASPEN DISTILLERS
Aspen Distillers was founded by Matthew Patel who assembled an ecosystem of talent to develop the first distillery in Pitkin County. The project is inspired by Aspen’s beauty and is firmly anchored in the “Aspen Idea” — first articulated in the 1940s — that human beings reach their highest level when the mind, body and spirit are empowered by nature’s beauty. Aspen Distillers has built its foundation on a commitment to protecting the environment, corporate responsibility and sustainability. The distillery will meet LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum certification and will go through a one-year audit governed by the International Living Future Institute to meet the Living Building Challenge, the most rigorous award for regenerative building practices.
Kaylee Harter
Aspen Distillers
kharter@aspendistillers.com
Visit us on social media:
Other
Twitter