Mirror Bridal Suites Offers Convenient and Stylish Pop-Up Dressing Rooms for Wedding Preparation

Woman and black-owned business takes the stress out of getting ready on the big day

NEW JERSEY , UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your wedding day can be exciting and stressful. Mirror Bridal Suites, located in New Jersey, helps make the wedding preparation process as smooth and stress-free as possible with convenient and stylish pop-up dressing rooms that will make every couple look and feel their best on their big day.

Launched in May 2022, the idea for Mirror Bridal Suites grew from owner and CEO Janel Proctor's experience as the Maid of Honor at her sister's wedding. There wasn't any place big enough or nice enough to accommodate the wedding party of eight to get dressed for the ceremony. Seeing a need, Proctor took her previous experience with start-ups and well-known brands to develop the perfect solution.

The Beauty Essentials Package comes with two professional hairstyling chairs, two high-quality vanity mirrors with lights, and a covered table. It also includes two make-up stations which each include a professional make-up chair, a ring light, tabletop vanity mirror and a covered high-rise table.

The Full Experience Package includes everything in the Beauty Essentials Package, plus a lounge section with a couch, loveseat, accent chair, coffee table, and rug. The package also provides a full-length tri-fold mirror, rolling wardrobe rack, two changing rooms, a bridal holder, and a steamer.

"At Mirror Bridal Suites, we understand that your wedding day is one of the most important days of your life. That's why we work diligently to ensure that our pop-up get-ready rooms are luxurious and brimming with useful amenities," Proctor said. "Our team will deliver directly to you, leaving you to enjoy your big day while we do all the hard work. You provide the space, and we provide the service."

For more information, visit https://www.mirrorbridalsuites.com/
