07/29/2022

CDC Lists New Haven County In The High/Orange Category As Part Of Its Latest COVID-19 Community Levels Update

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 29, 2022 

CONTACT:   Chris Boyle, Director of Communications 

(860) 706-9654 – christopher.boyle@ct.gov

 

HARTFORD, Conn.—The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has listed New Haven County in the High/Orange category as part of its COVID-19 Community Levels Map. Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex and New London Counties are listed in the Medium/Yellow category. Hartford, Tolland and Windham Counties are listed in the Low/Green category.

 

The COVID-19 Community Levels map—which was launched in late February—informs CDC recommendations on prevention measures, such as masking and testing. The guidelines include a color-coded system available on the CDC website of “Low,” “Medium” and “High.” This approach focuses on preventing hospitals and health care systems from being overwhelmed and directing prevention efforts toward protecting people at high risk for severe illness.  

 

“As we approach the dog days of summer, I want to remind all Connecticut residents that the tools are in place and easily accessible to combat this virus. These include vaccines, first and second boosters, Test to Treat locations, therapeutics, self-tests and state-supported testing,” said Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD.

 

Since New Haven County is now listed in the High/Orange category, residents there are recommended to wear a mask while indoors in public; stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. Additional precautions may be needed for residents who are at high risk for severe illness. 

 

Residents who live in Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex and New London Counties—which are listed in the Yellow/Medium Category—who are at high risk for severe illness in these counties should talk to their health care providers about when they need to wear a mask and take other precautions. These residents should also stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. 

