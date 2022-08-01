Rina Chanel and Bennie Pearce/Phillie-BOP Productions Release “ESP”
ESP: A Very Personal View Of The Yin & Yang That Breathes Life Into The Spirit Of The Unique Style
The project is self-titled for a reason, as Rina explained to me that the EP is introspective and reflective, providing her fans with an in-depth look into who she is. ESP is Rina Chanel”ANNANDALE-SPRINGFIELD, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “E.S.P.” marries powerful lyrics, contagious beats, and soulful emotions to create an EP destined to steal hearts. In a time of sameness in music, Bennie Pearce and Rina Chanel drew from their hearts to design a new genre of music. Lyrics are raw, from the soul and the music has a haunting rhythm that captures audiences with the magic of the blend. Rina Chanel and Bennie Pearce discovered the enchantment of collaboration the moment they stepped into the studio together.
— Aaron Devyn Imbolt, journalist for Labelladiva Enterprises LLC
The fusion of styles and sounds from Rina’s opera/musical theater training and Bennie’s technical expertise with the history of an active band member, blended. In 2020, Phillie-BOP Productions launched its first international release, “Worthy”, a debut hit single. The single earned the #1 position on charts including Spotify playlists. The partnership followed up with “More Than Enough”, “Made” and “Sweetest of Melody’, all #1 on various charts, as well as Top 10 and Top 20 categories. An “excellent pairing”, the artists are set to conquer with a new release. Rina Chanel and Bennie Pearce will change music with a new genre based on skill and artistry, not formula, not haunted by rules and standards.
Since meeting and working together, they have altered beliefs in styles and formulas to design a mutual art. Rina confirms her need for someone with technical skill and the freedom to create. Bennie enjoys a partner with the skill and personal style to work with him to perfect the music and lyrics with the flexibility of experimenting to reach a new level of perfection. They craft the structure, the sound with the brush strokes to create a masterpiece. Rina’s bubbly, upbeat attitude makes the music “wrapped in love and positivity” in a world drowning in uncertainty and gloom.
She is confident her tribe will find her through the remarkable sound of hope. Rina Chanel and Bennie Pearce are currently working on Rina’s debut project, an EP self-titled “Rina.” The EP is an introspective, reflective view of her inner thoughts and a vulnerable glimpse of her core values. Rina Chanel blends R&B with Jazz, then switches to Pop before relaxing into the sweetest Gospel. Each song runs the gamut of style and genre with an effortless beauty that is unique and compelling. Her talent and precision flirts with the powerful icons of the blues, while it captures young hearts. The inclusive demographics help her climb the charts, becoming the sweetheart vocalist of today. Bennie and Rina share a passion for music that they would consider “classic.” They want their product to be quality and are not pressured by the release-heavy era that the music industry is currently in. They would rather take their time to create a classic than rush and release filler. Rina is very excited about her EP and her musical future working with Bennie and Phillie-BOP Productions. Precision vocals are built on training and a naturally unique style that touches emotions in the most delicious way. She fuses smooth R&B vocals with instrumental backings that highlight her unique sound. Her skillful songwriting and vocal delivery supply a classic take and usher in the future of R&B.
Bennie Pearce is a musician/producer/songwriter. The Philadelphia native was immersed in diverse music styles from jazz to R&B to classics. His influences span from music of the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s, ranging from jazz, blues, and soul to acoustic music. His arrangements are pure and powerful, leaving a melody imprinted indelibly in the minds of listeners. Bennie Pearce has a unique sound destined to create a new level of quality in a music with no genre confines. Bennie is a member of the American Society of Composers and Publishers (ASCAP). He is an independent publisher under Phillie-BOP Music. Website: www.philliebopmusic.com
Rina Chanel & Bennie Pearce/ Phillie-BOP Productions crafted a strategy and built a brand designed to uplift and entertain. The brand is built to encourage and inspire generations needing role models. All music written, arranged, performed and recorded by: Bennie Pearce for Phillie-BOP Music (ASCAP), Produced by: Bennie Pearce for Phillie-BOP Productions, Lyrics by: Syrina White and Bennie Pearce, Lead and Background vocals: Rina Chanel and Bennie Pearce, Spoken Lyrics: Bennie Pearce, Mixed by: Craig White, Mastered by: Peter Humphreys, Mastered at Masterwork Recording Inc., Philadelphia, PA, Copyrighted 2022. For information regarding Rina Chanel & Bennie Pearce/ Phillie-BOP Productions
Rina Chanel - ESP