President of Uzbekistan receives Russia’s Foreign Minister

UZBEKISTAN, July 28 - On July 28, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received a delegation of the Russian Federation led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, attending the events of the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Tashkent.

Current issues included in the agenda of Uzbekistan – Russia strategic partnership and alliance were considered during the conversation.

The main attention was paid to the situation in the region and aspects of interaction within international structures, including preparations for the SCO Summit. The Foreign Minister conveyed the sincere greetings and warm wishes of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the President of Uzbekistan.

The dynamic development of multifaceted practical cooperation between the two countries observed in recent years was noted with particular satisfaction.

The volume of mutual trade is steadily growing at a high rate. Since the beginning of the year, the trade turnover has increased by 32 percent.

Within the framework of the activities of the joint Project office, about 40 major investment projects are planned to be implemented by the end of the year. Fruitful work is being carried out through interregional contacts and cultural-humanitarian exchange. Over the past few years, 12 leading Russian universities have been launched in Uzbekistan.

The parties exchanged views on the prospects for regional interaction, including in the “Central Asia – Russia” format.

The main attention was paid to the issues of expanding assistance to the peaceful settlement and socio-economic reconstruction of Afghanistan.

Source: UzA